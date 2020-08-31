Viva Las Vegas! Golden Knights push Canucks to brink

The 31-year-old Pacioretty suffered a minor injury as players returned to training camp in July for the return to play tournament. He didn’t play in the round-robin portion and also missed one game in the first round against Chicago.

The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series. With a win in Game 5 on Tuesday, Vegas can eliminate Vancouver, the last Canadian team from the postseason.

Max Pacioretty scored twice and added an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for three goals in the third period and beat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-3, on Sunday night in Edmonton, Alberta.

“It’s easy to come back and join this group,” Pacioretty said. “Everyone here is on the same page. You’re not really expected to come in here and be the hero, we have such great depth.

“[Coming back from injury] you’re not really relied upon to do too much out of your comfort zone, and that’s a nice feeling going into a lineup knowing your teammates are working for you to get back into the rhythm of things.”

William Karlsson, Nate Schmidt, and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his third win of the playoffs.

Shea Theodore added two assists, giving him four goals and 10 assists in the playoffs.

Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, and Tyler Toffoli scored for Vancouver. Jacob Markstrom, in his 14th start, made 28 saves in the loss.





































It was Fleury’s third start of the postseason, replacing Robin Lehner. The change was expected as Lehner played 24 hours earlier, and head coach Peter DeBoer had said the plan is to play both goaltenders in the playoffs.

Lehner, acquired at the trade deadline, has been getting the bulk of the work in the postseason and is 7-2.

Fleury had been the starter until Lehner’s arrival and that has not sat well with Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh. When the Vancouver series began, Walsh tweeted a meme of his client, in full uniform on the ice, taking a broadsword in the back. On the blade was written the name DeBoer.

The San Jose Sharks on Monday re-signed center Joel Kellman to a two-year contract.

General manager Doug Wilson said Kellman took a “big step” in his development last season and has proven himself as an NHL player.

The 26-year-old Kellman had three goals and four assists in 31 games last season for the Sharks. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 21 and was a regular part of the lineup before the season shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He began the season in the AHL after being signed from Sweden in April 2019.