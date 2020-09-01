Bull McCabe’s and Thunder Road have shut down for good in Union Square

“We were fighting to stay alive, but [COVID-19-related restrictions] sealed the deal,” Bull McCabe’s owner Brian Manning said Tuesday. “Six months without revenue while continuing to incur debt killed us. I don’t know how we could bounce back.”

SOMERVILLE — The owners of two popular Union Square live music venues, Bull McCabe’s and Thunder Road, have each announced they are closing permanently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Narrow and intimate at just 780 square feet, Bull McCabe’s was known for hosting local bands nightly, including longtime regulars Dub Down and Krush Faktory. Open since 2008, it served straightforward pub fare such as burgers and fish and chips alongside an eclectic mix of music, including reggae and funk.

Manning’s announcement followed one from the owners of Thunder Road, who over the weekend said the venue’s initially temporary COVID-19-related closure had become permanent.

“The challenges upon us all at this time are far too great to keep our doors open and remain as a staple music venue in the Boston area,” the owners wrote on Facebook.

In the announcement, the owners suggested the venue might reopen in a different location, but did not provide additional details. They were not immediately available for comment.

Bull McCabe’s had reopened over the summer for outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor service but struggled to do enough business to remain profitable while operating with limited capacity and without its popular nightlife features.

“If we had been able to do live music outdoors, that might have saved us,” Manning said.

Manning has been involved in an ongoing legal dispute with the building’s owner over a rent increase, but it was not the main reason for the closure, he said.

Before the pandemic, he was doing everything he could to keep the quirky pub open, including working another job as an Uber driver, he said.

A lot happened within those walls, ranging from the development of unlikely friendships to marriage proposals, he said. Regular gigs also provided regular, if modest, income for the musicians that played there every week.

“One of the guys from Dub Down said, ‘You gave us a home,’ and I said, ‘No, we gave you a room, and you made it a home,’ ” Manning said. “And that’s what it was about. It was an honor to have had a place like that, and the family that grew from it, and now it’s gone.”