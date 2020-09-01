‘GoT’ creators to adapt sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

Remember the old days, when David Benioff and D.B. Weiss hadn’t yet ended “Game of Thrones” with a fizzle and were planning to take on a new HBO series called “Confederate,” which created a stir of negativity when people discovered that the story would be an alternate history about slavery being legal?

Well. That project was canceled, and the pair moved on from HBO to strike a $200 million mega-deal with Netflix.

Now comes word that Weiss and Benioff are going to make an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy called “Remembrances of Earth’s Past” as part of their Netflix deal. The series will be known as “The Three-Body Problem,” which is the title of the first book in the trilogy, and it will be written for TV by Alexander Woo (“True Blood,” “The Terror,” “Sleeper Cell”).