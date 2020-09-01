Uber to require that passengers provide face-mask selfies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mask slackers will now have to provide photographic proof they're wearing a face covering before boarding an Uber.

The San Francisco-based company unveiled a new policy Tuesday stipulating that if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will have to take a selfie with one strapped on the next time they summon a driver on the world’s largest ride-hailing service.

The mask verification rules expand upon a similar requirement that Uber imposed on its drivers in May to help reassure passengers worried about being exposed to the novel coronavirus that has upended society. Now, Uber believes it's time to help make its drivers feel safer, too.