Unemployed in Mass will see temporary $300 boost in benefits soon

Massachusetts won approval last month from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for money to cover three weeks of enhanced checks.

People who are eligible for a minimum of $100 in weekly unemployment benefits for the three weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug 8, and Aug. 15 will get an $300 for each of those weeks. Many payments will arrive this week, and all will be delivered by Sept. 15, according to the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance.

Expanded unemployment payments will land in the bank accounts of many jobless Massachusetts residents this month, state officials said on Tuesday.

President Trump ordered FEMA to distribute up to $44 billion to states after Congress failed to extend a program that had provided $600 a week in extra jobless benefits under the CARES Act, the pandemic rescue legislation enacted on March 27. Trump bypassed lawmakers by allocating FEMA disaster relief money.

Massachusetts had the nation’s highest unemployment rate in July, with a seasonally adjusted figure of 16.1 percent. The state has been forced to borrow more than $1 billion from the US Treasury to pay traditional state benefits.

The state unemployment division said it “anticipates being able to quickly deliver retroactive funds to all eligible claimants in the coming weeks” under the FEMA program.

“Most eligible claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the Commonwealth will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment retroactive to the dates specified in the grant,” the agency said in a statement.

