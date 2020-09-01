Get those teens to start making dinner

That’s a world most people don’t live in. The dinner hour is the moment when the system breaks down no matter how well run your household is. Right now, most family members are home already. Many moms and dads aren’t coming in off the highway from work or they’re going into an office infrequently. And yet there’s chaos. Frayed nerves, short tempers, and hunger are never a good formula.

Imagine this scenario: You walk into the kitchen to get dinner started and your teenage son or daughter pops out of his or her room to ask if you need help with anything. First you faint, then you point to a recipe or give some sort of instructions and the two of you proceed together.

There are many solutions — takeout, pizza, cooking kits, cereal, pancakes among them — but one untapped resource in many families is an underemployed teenager. You’ll have to start out as a team because new cooks need a guide, and then gradually ease your way out of the kitchen and wait to be called to dinner.

You might be sitting down to Baked Huevos Rancheros, made and cooked in a skillet lined with corn tortillas, black beans, tomato sauce, and lightly cooked eggs. Or your sous chef has put on Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork that morning and you’re dining on hearty sandwiches with pickles and slaw. Perhaps Risotto with Parmesan and Lemon is on the menu, a favorite with the teens in the household where it’s made regularly. Spicy Chinese Vegetable-Tofu Stir-Fry is a dish young cooks on the North Shore are learning to master. And though Spaghetti and Giant Meatballs is a project best carried out on weekends with your help — the ground beef is shaped into baseball-size rounds and the dish includes a big pot of homemade sauce — and your teen will be very proud of the impressive results. Turkish Beef Kebabs will delight the junior cooks, too, while they work with an adult to cut up beef for marinating, then threading on skewers.

Encouragement is key here. You want your teen to show up again with enthusiasm. Keep the praise going till it’s time to clear the table and clean the kitchen. Because you definitely want help with that, too.





