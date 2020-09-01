Local companies lauded for outstanding specialty foods

Newton-based Meal Mantra is among six Massachusetts producers to get honors — a bronze for Goan Curry Simmer Sauce. “It was indeed a strange competition amid tumultuous times,” says Tarun Bhalla, founder with his wife, Anu.

The Specialty Food Association postponed one of its most significant events due to the pandemic: the March judging of the Sofi (specialty outstanding food innovation) Awards. The annual competition started in 1972 and honors food artisans and their unique products. But with safety protocols, the group held the blind tasting in late July and just announced the results. “Half of the products needed to be resubmitted due to expiration dates,” says Ron Tanner from the association. Judges chose 157 winners across 49 categories, and 17 New England companies earned awards, with statues that mimic those handed out at the Oscars, except for the Sofis, it’s a chef holding a chafing dish.

Newton-based Meal Mantra won for its Goan Curry Simmer Sauce. Handout

The most prestigious accolade, the gold, went to three local companies: Lark Fine Foods of Essex for Tuscan Pizzetta Savory Biscuit; Effie’s Homemade in Hyde Park for Cocoa Biscuits; and veteran winner Goodnow Farms Chocolate of Sudbury for the bar Ecuador Esmeraldas 70%. Goodnow also captured three awards for chocolate bars: a silver and new product award for Colombia Boyaca 73%; and a bronze for Nicaragua El Carmen 77%.

Lark also won a silver statue for its Russian Tea Cake cookie, and so did Milton-based Belgium’s Chocolate Source for Willie’s Cacao Hot Chocolate.

Keto and Co of Cambridge landed a silver Sofi for its low-carb Fudge Brownie Baking Mix. “This win is part of pushing the envelope of what is possible in nutritious foods,” says Keto founder Ted Tieken.

Keto and Co of Cambridge landed a silver Sofi for its brownie mix. Handout

Here are the region’s other winners.

From Vermont, Big Picture Farm of Townshend won a gold award for its Farmstead Goat Milk Maple Caramels and a silver for its Raspberry Rhubarb Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels. Cellars at Jasper Hill in Greensboro won a silver for its Harbisons Spruce Wrapped Bloomy, and Freedom Foods of Randolph won for its Hillside Lane Farm Gluten Free Pizza Crusts. MOCO My Organic Coco of Norwich won a new product award for A Bit Fresh, Mint Hot Cocoa. Mount Mansfield Maple Products of Winooski won a gold award for its Organic White Chocolate Maple Bark. Vermont Amber Candy of White River Junction won a new product award for Libity Bits Seasame Toffee. Vermont Creamery of Websterville won golds for its Bonne Bouche and Vanilla Crème Fraiche and a silver award for its Sea Salt Cultured Butter 82%. It also won bronze awards for Bijou Cheese and Lightly Salted Cultured Butter. From Maine, Atlantic Sea Farms of Saco won a new product award for its Fermented Seaweed Salad, and Stonewall Kitchen of York won a bronze award for its Organic Ginger & Honey Apple Cider Vinegar. Zen Bear Honey Tea of Brunswick won a silver for its New Sunrise tea. And from Connecticut, TEA-RRIFIC! ICE CREAM in Bridgeport won a silver award for its Lavender’s Blueberry. For the entire list of winners visit www.specialtyfood.com/awards/sofi/winners.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.