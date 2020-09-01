Recipe: Risotto with Parmesan and lemon is a dish teens love and can learn to make

Serves 4

There are few things that pry my teenagers away from their phones and computer screens. When word gets out that this creamy risotto with Parmesan and lemon is dinner that night, the kitchen suddenly fills with kids looking to sneak tastes from the pot. My fall plan: They'll learn to make it and I'll come along to sneak a taste. Risotto takes very little advance prep and no special skills, but it takes time. The work is in the stirring. It's soothing and rhythmic and rewards you with a deliciously comforting meal. To make risotto, you start by cooking an onion in oil and butter, then add short-grain Italian rice called Arborio and cook it briefly. Add a generous splash of white wine (all the alcohol will be cooked out at the end) and start ladling in hot chicken stock, little by little, and just keep stirring. It takes 18 to 20 minutes and you can't leave the pot. When the rice is tender but still has some bite (taste it), it will have a creamy quality. Mix in Parmesan cheese, then a final addition of lemon rind and juice for a zippy boost. Serve as a main course with a green salad or as a side dish next to grilled meat.

6 cups chicken stock 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons butter 1 small onion, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 2 cups Arborio rice ¾ cup white wine 1 cup grated Parmesan Grated rind of 1 lemon 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1. Have on hand a medium heavy-based flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, a medium saucepan, a wooden spoon, and a ladle.

2. In the saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a simmer. Turn the heat down to low to keep the stock hot.

3. In the casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add the butter. When the butter is foamy, add the onion and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes, or until onion is translucent.

4. Add the rice and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, or until it is very lightly toasted and fragrant. Add the white wine and cook, stirring, until the liquid is mostly evaporated.

5. Add a ladleful of the hot chicken stock and continue stirring. The liquid should be gently simmering while you're stirring. When the stock is almost completely absorbed, add another ladleful of stock and let it cook until it is almost completely absorbed. Repeat this process, tasting the rice along the way, until the rice is tender but still has a bit of white in the center, for 18 to 20 minutes (you may not use all of the stock; stop addding it when the rice is tender).

6. Turn off the heat. Stir in the Parmesan, lemon rind and juice, and a generous pinch of salt. The final risotto should be creamy and somewhat soupy -- a serving should flatten out on a plate. Divide the risotto among 4 shallow bowls and top each with a grind of black pepper.

Claudia Catalano