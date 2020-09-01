Recipe: Spaghetti and giant meatballs with homemade sauce offer a serious wow factor

Serves 6

Meatballs and homemade sauce require a bit of a time commitment, but none of the steps is overly complicated. There are just a lot of them. This is a dinner best prepared on a weekend by teens and an adult to guide them. Both the giant meatballs -- they're the size of baseballs -- and the sauce cook for an hour (each cooks 30 minutes separately and then 30 minutes together). Begin by prepping the meatballs, which are made with ground beef, Parmesan, ricotta, and torn-up white bread soaked in milk. Once they're shaped and in the oven, start the sauce. You're using canned whole tomatoes, which are simmered with onion and garlic. Transfer the baked meatballs to the sauce and let them cook together while you boil spaghetti. Lift the meatballs out of the sauce and add the drained spaghetti to the pot of sauce. Serve in big shallow bowls or arrange the dinner family-style on a giant platter for a serious wow factor.

MEATBALLS

2 cups torn-up white bread ½ cup milk 2 tablespoon olive oil ½ onion, coarsely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley Pinch of crushed red pepper 2¼ pounds ground beef 1 egg 1 cup grated Parmesan 1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet lined with a wire rack, a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, and a small skillet.

2. In the bowl, combine the torn-up bread and milk; set aside. In the skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Stir in the oregano, parsley, and red pepper. Cook 1 minute more; cool slightly.

3. To the bowl of bread and milk, add the onion mixture, ground beef, egg, Parmesan, and ricotta. With clean hands, mix everything until well combined. Form 6 giant meatballs, each the size of a baseball. If the mixture is sticky, dip your hands into a bowl of cold water. Place the meatballs on the wire rack.

4. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake the meatballs for 30 minutes. Make the sauce while they cook.

SAUCE AND SPAGHETTI

2 tablespoons olive oil ½ onion, coarsely chopped Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 cans (28 ounces each) whole tomatoes 1 tablespoon sugar 1 pound spaghetti ½ cup chopped fresh basil 1½ cups grated Parmesan (for serving)

1. Have on hand a large heavy-based flameproof casserole or Dutch oven, a large metal spoon, and a large pot for cooking spaghetti.

2. In the casserole or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Add the tomatoes and sugar. With the edge of the metal spoon, break up the tomatoes as the liquid comes to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer the mixture, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

3. Add the meatballs to the sauce and continue simmering for 30 minutes. (Total cooking time for both the sauce and the meatballs is 1 hour.)

4. Meanwhile, fill the large pot with water and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil. Add the spaghetti, stir well, and return the water to a boil. Lower the heat slightly and let the water bubble steadily for 9 minutes, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite. Set a colander in the sink and carefully drain the spaghetti into it. Do not rinse. Set the colander on a large plate. If the spaghetti is ready well before the meatballs are finished simmering, toss the strands with a small spoonful of olive oil so they don't stick together.

5. With a slotted spoon, remove the meatballs from the sauce and transfer to a platter. Add the spaghetti to the sauce and cook over low heat for 5 minutes to thicken the sauce a little. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and black pepper, if you like. Stir in the basil.

6. Divide the spaghetti and sauce among 6 large, shallow bowls or tip it onto a very large platter. Top the bowls or platter with meatballs and serve with Parmesan.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick