Recipe: A teenage cook can master baked huevos rancheros, made and served in a skillet

Serves 4

Ranch-style eggs, known as huevos rancheros (fried eggs served on corn tortillas and topped with a fresh tomato salsa) are a staple on rural Mexican farms for a hearty mid-morning second breakfast. Cheese, beans, chorizo, rice, and a simmered tomato sauce have become standard additions, and they make this winning combination substantial enough for dinner or Sunday lunch. This version is easy enough for a teenage cook to master. The dish is baked in a skillet, which is lined with overlapping corn tortillas, and layered with black beans and your own spicy tomato sauce made with canned tomatoes and ancho chile powder. Cover with grated cheese, then make indentations in the mixture and crack an egg into each one. Thin sour cream with milk to stand in for Mexican crema, a velvety smooth sauce that is used to drizzle on just about everything from tacos to enchiladas, and drizzle it here, too. Bake just until the eggs are set and garnish with fresh cilantro and sliced jalapeno. Mexican comfort food at its best.

SAUCE

1 can (28 ounces) whole, peeled tomatoes 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 teaspoons ancho chile powder, or more to taste ½ teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon salt 1 rounded teaspoon brown sugar

1. Have on hand a medium bowl and a medium saucepan.

2. In the bowl, crush the tomatoes with clean hands until they are in small pieces.

3. In the saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic, chile powder, oregano, and salt. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onion softens. Add the tomatoes and brown sugar and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer the sauce for 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, pepper, or chile powder, if you like.

EGGS

2 tablespoons olive oil 8 corn tortillas (7-inches) ¼ cup sour cream 1 tablespoon milk, or more if needed 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained but not rinsed ½ cup grated cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese 4 eggs Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (for garnish) 1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a small bowl, a pastry brush, and a 10- to 12-inch skillet with an ovenproof handle.

2. Brush the tortillas on both sides with the oil or spread it with your fingers if you don't have a pastry brush. Line the bottom and sides of the skillet with the tortillas, overlapping them so they fit. Bake for 5 minutes, or until they soften. Remove from the oven.

3. In the small bowl, stir the sour cream and the milk to thin it to a consistency that is slightly thicker than heavy cream.

4. Spread the beans on the tortillas in the skillet. Spoon about 3 cups of the sauce on top (you may have some left over). Sprinkle the cheese over the sauce. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 indentations in the cheese. Crack an egg into each one and sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper. Drizzle the sour cream around the eggs.

5. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the eggs are just set. Sprinkle with cilantro and jalapeno. Serve with a large metal spoon, digging into the bottom of the skillet to serve each person some tortilla, beans, sauce, and an egg.

Sally Pasley Vargas