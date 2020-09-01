Recipe: Turkish Beef Kebabs are a good project for the whole family to prep and make

Serves 4

Sis Kebap (SHISH-keh-bahb), as it's called in Turkey, was always one of my children's favorite meals when we lived there, especially when they got to help make it at home. Kebabs are a good project for the whole family: parents can cut up the meat and place it under the broiler (or on the grill this time of year) while the kids make a yogurt marinade with spices and skewer their own meat and vegetables. Kebabs can be made with chunks of beef, chicken or lamb. Here we use top loin (also known as London Broil), along with cherry tomatoes. In Turkey, vegetables and meat are always cooked on separate skewers, served on rice or flatbread (or set the bread on the side). Add thinly sliced cucumbers and sliced red onion, or a red onion salad made by slicing the onion and tossing it with one tablespoon each of lemon juice and olive oil, and a pinch of salt, pepper, and chopped fresh parsley. Begin the recipe the day before so the beef has time to tenderize in the marinade.

¼ cup olive oil ⅓ cup plain yogurt 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar or cider vinegar 1½ teaspoon ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon sweet paprika 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 1½ pounds beef top loin (London broil), cut into 1-inch cubes 24 cherry tomatoes (about 1 pint) Olive oil (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a broiler pan, 8 bamboo skewers, and a bowl large enough to hold everything but the cherry tomatoes.

2. In the bowl, combine the olive oil, yogurt, vinegar, cumin, coriander, paprika, tomato paste, garlic, salt, and pepper. Stir until thoroughly combined. Add the beef and stir again until well coated. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours, stirring once or twice.

3. Turn on the oven broiler and set a rack 4-inches below the broiling element. Thread the meat equally onto 4 skewers and the cherry tomatoes onto the other 4 skewers. Set all the skewers on the broiler pan. Sprinkle the cherry tomatoes with olive oil. Slide the pan under the broiler.

4. Broil for 4 minutes. Turn the skewers and continue cooking for 4 minutes more, or until the beef is charred all over the the cherry tomatoes are starting to collapse. (Total cooking time is about 8 minutes.) Serve on flatbread or rice.

Jill Gibson