These peanut butters from New Zealand have a fan following. And now they’re made in Houston, too

You may recall the names Detective Fix and Phileas Fogg if you’ve read the 1873 novel “Around the World in 80 Days” by Jules Verne. Husband and wife team Roman and Andrea Jewell from Wellington, New Zealand, self-described adventurers, named their high-end peanut butter line for these characters. The couple’s Fix & Fogg spreads are a popular craft brand that’s won awards in their country and gained fans in the United States through Amazon. But tariffs imposed last year made it too costly to continue to ship jars here, so the company now also makes the butters in Houston. The line offers a new world of peanut butters crafted with dark roasted, hi-oleic peanuts grown in the high plains in Cordoba, Argentina, near the wine region. Palm oil-free and vegan friendly, among the choices is the Smooth, golden with a satiny texture and blended merely with sea salt. The Super Crunchy is laden with fragments of nuts. It’s the base for the burnt orange Smoke and Fire, thick and saucy, brightened with New Mexico Hatch chile, natural Manuka smoke, and sweet-smoked paprika. The Dark Chocolate peanut butter, the only one with sugar, is a blend of the Super Crunchy with 60 percent chocolate but isn’t very sweet. Everything Butter is notable and the best-seller because it’s crammed with chunks of nuts and seeds — hemp, almond, pumpkin, chia, sesame, sunflower, and flaxseed. You can use them not only for a spread, but also for smoothies, sauces, in baking, and swirled into dips. The website offers inventive recipes. Each is $8.99 for 13.2 ounces; four jars for $35 include shipping at fixandfogg.com/usa. Also available at amazon.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND