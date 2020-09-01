Andover educators vote no confidence in superintendent, return to school buildings ‘under duress’

The committee said about 45 percent of union members did not report to work in person Monday, and a spokeswoman for Andover Public Schools called the action an “illegal work stoppage.”

The decision came after the Andover School Committee voted unanimously to authorize their legal counsel to petition the state to investigate the union’s action. On Monday, employees’ first day back to work, some members had participated in a “workplace safety action” during a professional development day, remaining outdoors to emphasize their concerns about returning to indoor classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic.

After refusing to enter school buildings Monday, members of the Andover Education Association returned “under duress” on Tuesday and took a no-confidence vote in the district’s superintendent, Sheldon Berman.

“This was not a decision the School Committee took lightly,” committee chairperson Shannon Scully said in a statement. “We have worked to ensure that our school buildings are safe for our students and staff, and we are well-positioned to enable in-person learning with the district’s hybrid learning plan to start the school year. It is our responsibility under Massachusetts law to notify the DLR [Department of Labor Relations] of the union’s action.”

Under Massachusetts law, “no public employee or employee organization” can “induce, encourage, or condone any strike, work stoppage, slowdown or withholding of services by such public employees.”

But the union said members who remained outside completed the work that was required of them and that the School Committee’s vote “demonstrates the administration’s antagonistic stance toward educators.”

The association also voted that they have no confidence in Berman, saying that they can no longer tolerate his “autocratic style of management.”

“Superintendent Berman has shown persistent disregard for educators. He does not respect our professionalism and fails to take a cooperative approach in addressing the many challenges that face the district,” the association wrote in a statement. The educators association represents the district’s teachers, guidance counselors, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists, social workers, secretaries, and nurses.

In a statement, Berman said Monday was an “important day” for Andover educators to prepare for the school year.

“The district was prepared to train our staff on the safety protocols, cleaning protocols and health mandates developed to maintain a safe environment in all our school buildings,” he wrote. “It is a missed opportunity on the part of the AEA to see for themselves the precautions and care we have implemented on their behalf, and on behalf of our students.”

Berman could not immediately be reached for comment on the no-confidence vote.

Also on Tuesday, the Hamilton-Wenham Education Association urged its school committee to reconsider its vote to begin the school year with a hybrid model that includes both in-person and remote learning. The association is pushing local leaders to begin the year remote-only.

“Hamilton-Wenham educators want nothing more than to be back in the classrooms with our students. And we recognize the incredible strain on students, families and educators during the period when remote learning became required last spring. We acknowledge that the experience was not as good as it could have been,” the association wrote in a statement.

“But educators have spent months now working on ways to make remote learning better, and we are confident that students can be sufficiently challenged and engaged as well as be made to feel connected to the school community.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.