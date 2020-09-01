In battle for the future, Markey and Kennedy reversed roles

Kennedy’s political fate was being decided Tuesday — by 1 million voters who had cast votes early, along with hundreds of thousands flocking to the polls to vote the old-fashioned way.

Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III spent Election Day, the Democratic primary edition, waging an uphill battle to unseat incumbent Senator Ed Markey, in a race some had expected to be a Kennedy cakewalk, the next chapter of a storied political legacy.

For the first time in Massachusetts political history, the Kennedy name may have been a liability.

From the outset, Kennedy and his inner circle were probably guilty of underestimating the opposition. Markey, they believed, had served in Congress since 1976 without ever truly capturing the hearts and minds of voters. No one will cop to it now, but plenty of smart people in Massachusetts politics believed 18 months ago that Markey was extremely vulnerable to a primary challenge — though it seemed more likely to come from Seth Moulton than Kennedy.

But 18 months is forever in politics, and it has certainly been a long time in the political life of Ed Markey. For a politician long identified with wonky issues like telecommunications regulation and creeping climate change transformed himself into a man whose hour had at last arrived.

Basically — in a delicious piece of political irony — he turned into a version of Ted Kennedy, a Massachusetts lion of the left.

“They completely underestimated Ed,” one Markey supporter told me on Election Day. “They thought he would just get out [of the race.] That’s because they didn’t know him.”

But the headwinds faced by Team Kennedy were more complicated than that. The campaign also misjudged the times. This is a year in which legacy equals privilege, and “privilege” is a pejorative. When Kennedy pushed back by reminding votes of his family’s stirring record of fighting for equality, it barely seemed to blunt the criticism that he was standing on the shoulders of others.

Kennedy, of course, brought many strengths to the race. First among them was a solid record as a four-term congressman, one marked by strong constituent service and a desire to stand with those in need.

If he was a relative latecomer to the Green New Deal, he had been on the right side all along on issues like fighting opioid addiction and expanded health care. In a race that often seemed mired in who was or was not “progressive” it might have been easy to forget just how similar these men are politically.

As a closing argument, Kennedy staked his claim on the belief that he would be a more passionate warrior in the ongoing reckoning on racial justice. His campaign touted the support of the family of DJ Henry, a young Black man shot to death by a white police officer in New York. The Henrys said they had gone to both Markey and Kennedy looking for help in the case, in which no charges have ever been filed.

Markey, they said, was cold and distant; Kennedy spent years trying to help them.

“The fact is, we’ve failed to get justice for DJ Henry,” Kennedy acknowledged in a recent debate. “But all my opponent did was sign a letter.”

Kennedy was clearly trailing by the last weeks of the race, as multiple polls had him behind by a substantial margin. He spent Election Day in the urban, diverse areas where voting-by-mail was lightest and where he believed his appeal to be strongest.

Markey’s campaign didn’t seem to feel the same need to scramble at the eleventh hour. They had tapped into the progressive energy that is reshaping the Democratic Party, and redefined the ultimate political veteran as the man who reflects where the party is headed.

All in all, it was an amazing reversal: Kennedy, the youthful upstart had become the representative of the status quo, while Markey, at 74, was the future.

But on Tuesday, the voters — well, the remaining voters — would have their say. Just as the campaign had confounded expectations, there was always the possibility that they might as well.

