Bicyclist, 55, killed in Harvard Square crash identified; probe into collision with tractor-trailer still ongoing

Willis was struck in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Dunster Street about 9:42 a.m., near the Harvard Square T stop, according to authorities.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office identified Willis in a statement, which said the collision occurred around 9:42 a.m.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer in Cambridge’s Harvard Square section on the morning of Aug. 18 as 55-year-old Darryl Willis.

“A preliminary investigation suggests that a 54 year-old man was driving a commercial tractor-trailer westbound on Massachusetts Avenue (away from Harvard Square) when the collision occurred,” Ryan’s office said. “Upon arrival, officers located the deceased victim in the right travel lane and bicycle lane on 1401 Massachusetts Avenue. The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene.”

Prosecutors said the probe remains active, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday. The assistant district attorney assigned to the case is Rachel Shute, according to the statement.

“This incident in being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Cambridge Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Unit,” the statement said.

A woman at the scene, Joanna Drafahl, said shortly after the crash that Willis was her uncle and that he was homeless and went by the nickname Pikachu.

“My uncle was in the bike lane; he was trying to cross over to see us and the truck hit him,” Drafahl said.

She said she and the people she was gathered with on the sidewalk screamed out and rushed to her uncle’s side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jan Devereux, a former Cambridge city councilor, said soon after the crash that Harvard Square remains a trouble spot for trucks and cyclists.

“It happens time and again,” Devereux said at the time. “Harvard Square is old, narrow and congested; 18-wheelers were not designed to come through that space.”













Tonya Alanez, John R. Ellement and Jessica Rinaldi of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.