Candidates around the state aim to build a more diverse Beacon Hill

Some candidates saw the contests, many of which included women and people of color, as a sign that national demonstrations for racial justice — rallies that at times reached the gates of the state capitol — might help usher in a measure of change to the state’s largely white, male halls of power. And some have been calling for new voices in the state Senate and House of Representatives as the effects of the ongoing pandemic continue to fall inequitably along racial lines.

As voters flocked to the polls and election officials tallied mail-in ballots Tuesday, the state’s Democratic primary featured a lineup of progressive challengers taking on incumbents in the Massachusetts Legislature.

Brandy Fluker Oakley, who is among three Black attorneys running for the House’s 12th Suffolk District seat, which represents Mattapan and parts of Dorchester, Milton, and Hyde Park, said her mother cried after checking out of her polling place Tuesday.

She appears on the ballot with Stephanie Everett and Jovan Lacet, while a white candidate in the race stepped aside in July.

“It’s a beautiful day when you have three Black candidates on the ballot,” Fluker Oakley said. “It certainly signals how we have grown as a country.”

Vanna Howard, who is among two challengers taking on state Representative David Nangle to represent parts of Chelmsford and Lowell in the 17th Middlesex District, said the district needs a new voice.

“With this pandemic, with this racial injustice, we need someone who can get things done and stop the bleeding,” said Howard, who was born in Cambodia.





The bulk of the contested legislative races Tuesday were in the state’s Democratic primary, including 28 races for House seats and another five Senate campaigns.

All five Senate races featured incumbents with challengers on the Democratic ballot, while in the House, 17 incumbents were in contested ballot races, according to the Massachusetts secretary of state’s office.

In the House’s 12th Suffolk Fluker Oakley, Everett, and Lacet are running to replace Democratic state Representative Daniel Cullinane, who is white and not seeking reelection.

Fluker Oakley, 37, said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon she is optimistic about her campaign as she visited the polls and spoke with supporters. An advocate for education funding reform, the former public defender and teacher from Mattapan has the backing of teachers unions and progressive women’s groups.

She said she is honored to “stand on the shoulders of giants” who have fought so she would have the ability to appear on the ballot.

Everett said in a brief phone interview that turnout at the polls Tuesday morning was slow, but picked up as the afternoon wore on.

The 44-year-old Lower Mills resident has been a top legislative and governmental aide, with roles as the first deputy chief of staff for state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz and chief of staff to the Department of Transitional Assistance under then-Governor Deval Patrick, according to an online biography.





“I feel good, I feel energized, I believe our message has been received” by voters, Everett said. “They want to make sure they have a voice, and they believe I’m the voice who will bring the district together.”

Lacet, 55, is a former Boston police officer and Marine Corps veteran who has run for the seat in the last two elections.

Lacet did not immediately respond to requests for comment left for him by phone and e-mail.













In the House’s 17th Middlesex District, Nangle faces candidates Howard, 51, and Lisa Arnold,55, who are each from Lowell.

Nangle was indicted in February on 28 counts related to bank fraud, and in separate interviews Tuesday, Howard and Arnold each said the district needs new representation.

Howard, 51, , oversaw then-US Representative Niki Tsongas’s regional office for Greater Lowell.





Arnold, who campaigned for better mental health care, as well as greater transparency on Beacon Hill, spent part of Tuesday afternoon working the phones, she said in an interview. She is feeling confident in the three-way race.

“We needed a change for a while,” Arnold said. “This seemed to be the right time.”

Nangle, who has served for more than two decades, did not immediately respond for comment Tuesday.

In a past interview, he declined to speak about the criminal charges and said his priorities have been to support nursing homes and schools and to address homelessness.

The House’s Second Suffolk District race Tuesday pitted Chelsea City Councilor Damali Vidot against incumbent Representative Daniel Ryan of Charlestown. Ryan has represented the district, which straddles Charlestown and part of Chelsea, since 2014.

Vidot, 42, an Afro-Latina and environmental activist, said Ryan is a nice guy who has the support of labor groups, but a lot of people in the district don’t feel included by government.

“There is a different perspective that I bring to the table, because I know what it’s like to be left out,” Vidot said.

Ryan did not immediately respond to requests for comment left for him by phone and e-mail. He has been endorsed by Attorney General Maura Healey, progressive women’s groups, and backing from a super PAC associated with Governor Charlie Baker.





People of color campaigning against incumbents still face a tough challenge to win state office in Massachusetts, said Brockton City Councilor Moises M. Rodrigues Tuesday.

Rodrigues, who is from Cape Verde, vied with state Senator Michael D. Brady to represent the state Senate’s Second Plymouth & Bristol District, which includes Brockton, Whitman, Hanson, Hanover, Halifax, Plympton, and parts of East Bridgewater and Easton.





Brady, who is white and first elected to the Senate in 2015, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last year, he was stripped of his committee chairmanship following a drunken driving arrest in 2018. In the past, he has pointed to his ability to get funds for the district.

Rodrigues said that if he won the primary Tuesday, it would be a positive sign. But the ranks of Massachusetts’ lawmakers remain largely white — and minority candidates must have more support going forward, he said.

“We have to start putting our money where our mouth is, when it comes to supporting grass roots,” Rodrigues said.





In the House’s 17th Essex District, which includes parts of Andover, Lawrence, and Methuen, challenger Marianela Rivera took on Representative Frank Moran.

Rivera, 34, a special educator for Peabody’s public schools, has the endorsements of major labor unions and has served on the Lawrence School Committee. Rivera is from Puerto Rico and has said she will do more for a community that frequently feels neglected.

Moran, who is being treated for throat cancer, was born in the Dominican Republic and emigrated to the United States as a child. He is supported by a super PAC with ties to Baker, plus has the backing of pro-charter schools group. He has said he always championed “the poor, the forgotten, and the weak.”

The only incumbent Republican state lawmaker who had a challenger on the primary ballot Tuesday was Representative Nicholas A. Boldyga in the House’s Third Hampden District. Boldyga has represented the district since 2011, which includes Agawam, Granville, and Southwick.

Boldyga faced Dino R. Mercadante, an Agawam city councilor and the owner of the 911 Burgers and Dogs restaurant in the city’s Feeding Hills section.

The winner of that Republican primary election will face Democrat Kerri A. O’Connor, a member of Agawam’s School Committee, who ran uncontested in her party’s primary Tuesday.

Stephanie Ebbert of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.