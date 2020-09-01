Crowded field vies for the Fourth District primary nomination

As polls closed Tuesday night, putting an end to an unprecedented primary season, the uncertainty continued, with no victory declarations or immediate concessions as election officials juggled, potentially, the highest turnout for a state primary in decades.

The race in the district — home to the country’s last unsettled open-seat primary — has long escaped tidy definitions. Once a field of nine Democrats whittled to seven in recent weeks, candidates have repeatedly jostled over one another’s progressive chops and qualifications, scrapped for geographic advantages, and, for most of the nearly yearlong campaign, inched toward the finish line without a clear pecking order among them.

Voters from Brookline to Fall River cast ballots Tuesday in the Fourth Congressional District’s crowded and oft-overshadowed Democratic primary, deciding which candidate would vie to replace Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III in November.

Jake Auchincloss, a Newton city councilor and Marine veteran, and Jesse Mermell, a former Brookline selectwoman, appeared to have muscled their way toward the top of the field, together leading an external poll released two days before the primary.

But large chunks of the electorate remained undecided among a field that also included Newton City Councilor Becky Walker Grossman, City Year cofounder Alan Khazei, former Wall Street regulator Ihssane Leckey, Brookline social epidemiologist Natalia Linos, and Brookline attorney Ben Sigel.

Add in early and mail-in voting — more than 100,000 Democratic ballots were cast throughout the district’s 34 cities and towns before Tuesday even started — and it complicated any assessment of who was up or down entering Tuesday’s election. The only thing that was clear: The winner would advance without capturing a majority of the vote.

Julie Hall, of Attleboro and David Rosa of Dighton, were competing in the district’s Republican primary. Whichever Democrat emerges will be heavily favored on Nov. 3 in a district that Hillary Clinton won by 24 points in the 2016 presidential election and Barack Obama by 16 points four years earlier.

The Democratic race, launched in earnest last fall after Kennedy said he’d forgo reelection to challenge Senator Edward J. Markeycq, had quietly churned on for months, with many voters’ attention turned to the pandemic, their own economic struggles, or, politically, the heated Senate primary.

But the contest it began bursting into focus during the summer, as it became roiled by a crush of spending and intraparty sniping.

All nine candidates on the ballot hailed from the wealthy suburbs of Brookline, Newton, or Wellesley, making their entreaties to the more southern, blue-collar communities of Taunton, Attleboro, and Fall River central to their campaign pitches, which often leaned heavily on ideological or biographical lines.

Auchincloss, dubbing himself an “Obama-Baker” voter, pitched his campaign as a pragmatic choice with a focus on clawing federal funds back to the district. Once a Republican who worked for the state GOP and Governor Charlie Baker’s 2014 campaign, he often found himself playing defense, either for past controversial comments or his emphasis on opposing President Trump, with fellow candidates and outside groups alike.

The Democratic race drew nearly $2 million in spending from outside groups, nearly half of which was focused on Auchincloss, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. That included help from a super PAC, Experienced Leadership Matters, which spent more than a half-million dollars supporting his candidacy after taking at least $187,500 from his mother, father, and stepfather.

Conversely, the super PAC Women Vote! — affiliated with EMILY’s List, which did not endorse in the race — spent more than $443,000 in attacking Auchincloss and another $210,000 targeting Khazei, calling them candidates who “don’t stand up for women’s reproductive freedom.”

The PAC’s messaging loomed large over the race, with Khazei going so far as to rally former congressman Barney Frank and former governor Michael Dukakis to his defense against what he called false attacks. Auchincloss, in turn, enlisted the help of his mother, Laurie Glimcher, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s chief executive, who appeared on a campaign mailer calling her son the “right leader” to defend Planned Parenthood against President Trump.

Dima Feinhaus, a 57-year-old Newton voter, said he was struck in particular by the Women Vote! attacks — but not in the way they were intended, saying he did not view its criticism of Auchincloss as a one-time Republican, for example, as a strike against the 32-year-old Democrat.

“The fact that the guy is maturing, it’s a good thing. It’s about moving forward,” said Feinhaus, who cast a ballot for Auchincloss at a Newton’s Zervas Elementary School. “It’s not about pigeonholing someone for the rest of their life.”

Mermell, meanwhile, repeatedly framed her candidacy against that of the more moderate Auchincloss, holding up what she billed as a long progressive track record on the Brookline Select Board, working for two years for then-Governor Deval Patrick, and heading a left-leaning business group.

The 40-year-old Brookline resident also drew the backing of several of Massachusetts’ Democratic stars, including Representative Ayanna Pressley, a long-time friend, and Attorney General Maura Healey, in a bid to harden her appeal with more established liberal circles.

Two candidates — Dave Cavell, of Brookline, and Christopher Zannetos, of Wellesley — who ended their campaigns last month also quickly threw their support behind Mermell as she tried to separate herself from other progressive candidates such as Leckey and Linos.

“I’m the proven progressive,” Mermell said outside a Newton polling center Tuesday. “There are other people in this race who have been doing wonderful things, admirable work. I’ve been doing this work.”

But in many voters’ minds, it was difficult to parse what generally were similar liberal policy positions among several liberal candidates.

The field as a whole endorsed expanding health care, though Mermell, Linos, and Leckey, outwardly backed a single-payer system such as Medicare for All. Several candidates pushed for tightening gun control measures. And all but Zannetos and Auchincloss said they endorse ending qualified immunity for police facing threats of lawsuits; the other two said they support reforming it.

Dru Krishnan, 46, of Brookline said he sifted through online interviews of several candidates before ultimately voting for Sigel, a 44-year-old attorney who was seeking to become the first Latino elected to represent Massachusetts in Congress.

But why him specifically was more difficult to answer.

“It’s a good question,” Krishnan said with a laugh outside Brookline’s Runkle Elementary School, where he cast his vote Tuesday. “They were all pretty similar, for the most part.”

Grossman, 40, the daughter-in-law of former Democratic National Committee chairman Steve Grossman, sought to establish herself by melding her image as a mother of two school-aged children into the core of her messaging, touting tighter gun control and scaling back pharmaceutical prices.

Khazei, a 59-year-old Brookline resident and two-time candidate for Senate, emphasized his commitment to public service and detailed plans for each town in the district, casting his movements around the district as the “Plan Caravan” replete with an ice cream truck.

And Linos, who launched her campaign in May, held up her background as a unique tool in Congress, where she said fewer than a dozen members are scientists at a time when the federal COVID-19 response has been roundly criticized. The 38-year-old had worked as a policy specialist for the United Nations, and as an adviser to New York City’s health commissioner.

“I think we need that kind of voice right now,” said Joan Resnicow, 64, who voted for Linos on Tuesday in Newton. “I like the diversity she brings to the table.”

Leckey, a self-described Democratic socialist, was the first candidate to launch a campaign, opting to challenge Kennedy in May 2019 before he switched to the Senate primary.

The Brookline Democrat had staked out the race’s most progressive positions, and elevated her campaign with more than $1 million of her own money and a high-profile endorsement from Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, helping magnify the 35-year-old’s compelling life story.

The only woman of color in the race, Leckey emigrated from Morocco at the age of 20, mopped floors at restaurants to put herself through community college, and later worked for the Federal Reserve before launching her congressional campaign.

“She pulled herself out of hardship,” said Vivi Wickersham, a 19-year-old Brookline resident who voted for Leckey on Tuesday. None of the other candidates, she said, “seemed right.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout