Election results: 2020 Massachusetts primary

There are nearly 300 elections across Massachusetts on Tuesday, Sept. 1 for the state’s primary. Click the link below for the results of a specific primary.
County Commissioner Barnstable (Dem)
County Commissioner Bristol (Dem)
County Commissioner Dukes (Dem)
County Commissioner Norfolk (Dem)
County Commissioner Plymouth (Dem)
County Treasurer Norfolk (Dem)
County Treasurer Plymouth (Dem)
Governor's Council District 1 (Dem)
Governor's Council District 2 (Dem)
Governor's Council District 3 (Dem)
Governor's Council District 4 (Dem)
Governor's Council District 5 (Dem)
Governor's Council District 6 (Dem)
Governor's Council District 7 (Dem)
Governor's Council District 8 (Dem)
Register of Probate Hampden (Dem)
Register of Probate Norfolk (Dem)
Register of Probate Suffolk (Dem)
Register of Probate Worcester (Dem)
Sheriff Norfolk (Dem)
State House 10th Bristol (Dem)
State House 10th Essex (Dem)
State House 10th Hampden (Dem)
State House 10th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 10th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 10th Plymouth (Dem)
State House 10th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 10th Worcester (Dem)
State House 11th Bristol (Dem)
State House 11th Essex (Dem)
State House 11th Hampden (Dem)
State House 11th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 11th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 11th Plymouth (Dem)
State House 11th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 12th Essex (Dem)
State House 12th Hampden (Dem)
State House 12th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 12th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 12th Plymouth (Dem)
State House 12th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 12th Worcester (Dem)
State House 13th Bristol (Dem)
State House 13th Essex (Dem)
State House 13th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 13th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 13th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 13th Worcester (Dem)
State House 14th Bristol (Dem)
State House 14th Essex (Dem)
State House 14th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 14th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 14th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 14th Worcester (Dem)
State House 15th Essex (Dem)
State House 15th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 15th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 15th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 15th Worcester (Dem)
State House 16th Essex (Dem)
State House 16th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 16th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 16th Worcester (Dem)
State House 17th Essex (Dem)
State House 17th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 17th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 17th Worcester (Dem)
State House 18th Essex (Dem)
State House 18th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 18th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 19th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 19th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 1st Barnstable (Dem)
State House 1st Berkshire (Dem)
State House 1st Bristol (Dem)
State House 1st Essex (Dem)
State House 1st Franklin (Dem)
State House 1st Hampshire (Dem)
State House 1st Middlesex (Dem)
State House 1st Norfolk (Dem)
State House 1st Plymouth (Dem)
State House 1st Suffolk (Dem)
State House 20th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 21st Middlesex (Dem)
State House 23rd Middlesex (Dem)
State House 24th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 25th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 26th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 27th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 28th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 29th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 2nd Berkshire (Dem)
State House 2nd Bristol (Dem)
State House 2nd Essex (Dem)
State House 2nd Franklin (Dem)
State House 2nd Hampden (Dem)
State House 2nd Hampshire (Dem)
State House 2nd Middlesex (Dem)
State House 2nd Norfolk (Dem)
State House 2nd Suffolk (Dem)
State House 2nd Worcester (Dem)
State House 30th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 31st Middlesex (Dem)
State House 32nd Middlesex (Dem)
State House 33rd Middlesex (Dem)
State House 34th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 35th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 36th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 37th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 3rd Berkshire (Dem)
State House 3rd Bristol (Dem)
State House 3rd Essex (Dem)
State House 3rd Hampden (Dem)
State House 3rd Hampshire (Dem)
State House 3rd Middlesex (Dem)
State House 3rd Norfolk (Dem)
State House 3rd Plymouth (Dem)
State House 3rd Suffolk (Dem)
State House 3rd Worcester (Dem)
State House 4th Barnstable (Dem)
State House 4th Berkshire (Dem)
State House 4th Hampden (Dem)
State House 4th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 4th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 4th Plymouth (Dem)
State House 4th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 4th Worcester (Dem)
State House 5th Barnstable (Dem)
State House 5th Bristol (Dem)
State House 5th Essex (Dem)
State House 5th Hampden (Dem)
State House 5th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 5th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 5th Plymouth (Dem)
State House 5th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 5th Worcester (Dem)
State House 6th Bristol (Dem)
State House 6th Essex (Dem)
State House 6th Hampden (Dem)
State House 6th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 6th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 6th Plymouth (Dem)
State House 6th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 7th Bristol (Dem)
State House 7th Essex (Dem)
State House 7th Hampden (Dem)
State House 7th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 7th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 7th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 8th Bristol (Dem)
State House 8th Essex (Dem)
State House 8th Hampden (Dem)
State House 8th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 8th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 8th Suffolk (Dem)
State House 9th Bristol (Dem)
State House 9th Hampden (Dem)
State House 9th Middlesex (Dem)
State House 9th Norfolk (Dem)
State House 9th Plymouth (Dem)
State House 9th Suffolk (Dem)
State House Barnstable,Dukes&Nantucket (Dem)
State Senate 1st Bristol & Plymouth (Dem)
State Senate 1st Essex (Dem)
State Senate 1st Hampden & Hampshire (Dem)
State Senate 1st Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate 1st Middlesex & Norfolk (Dem)
State Senate 1st Plymouth & Bristol (Dem)
State Senate 1st Suffolk (Dem)
State Senate 1st Suffolk & Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate 1st Worcester (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Bristol & Plymouth (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Essex (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Essex & Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Hampden & Hampshire (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Middlesex & Norfolk (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Plymouth & Bristol (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Suffolk (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Suffolk & Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate 2nd Worcester (Dem)
State Senate 3rd Essex (Dem)
State Senate 3rd Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate 4th Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate 5th Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden (Dem)
State Senate Bristol & Norfolk (Dem)
State Senate Cape & Islands (Dem)
State Senate Hampden (Dem)
State Senate Hampshire, Franklin, & Worcester (Dem)
State Senate Middlesex & Suffolk (Dem)
State Senate Middlesex & Worcester (Dem)
State Senate Norfolk & Plymouth (Dem)
State Senate Norfolk & Suffolk (Dem)
State Senate Norfolk, Bristol & Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate Norfolk, Bristol & Plymouth (Dem)
State Senate Plymouth & Barnstable (Dem)
State Senate Plymouth & Norfolk (Dem)
State Senate Worcester & Middlesex (Dem)
State Senate Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire & Middlesex (Dem)
U.S. House District 1 (Dem)
U.S. House District 2 (Dem)
U.S. House District 3 (Dem)
U.S. House District 4 (Dem)
U.S. House District 5 (Dem)
U.S. House District 6 (Dem)
U.S. House District 7 (Dem)
U.S. House District 8 (Dem)
U.S. House District 9 (Dem)
U.S. Senate (Dem)
County Commissioner Barnstable (GOP)
County Commissioner Bristol (GOP)
County Commissioner Plymouth (GOP)
County Treasurer Plymouth (GOP)
Register of Probate Worcester (GOP)
Sheriff Norfolk (GOP)
State House 11th Hampden (GOP)
State House 11th Worcester (GOP)
State House 12th Bristol (GOP)
State House 12th Plymouth (GOP)
State House 12th Worcester (GOP)
State House 13th Essex (GOP)
State House 13th Middlesex (GOP)
State House 14th Bristol (GOP)
State House 18th Essex (GOP)
State House 18th Worcester (GOP)
State House 19th Middlesex (GOP)
State House 1st Barnstable (GOP)
State House 1st Bristol (GOP)
State House 1st Essex (GOP)
State House 1st Hampden (GOP)
State House 1st Middlesex (GOP)
State House 1st Plymouth (GOP)
State House 1st Worcester (GOP)
State House 20th Middlesex (GOP)
State House 22nd Middlesex (GOP)
State House 2nd Barnstable (GOP)
State House 2nd Essex (GOP)
State House 2nd Plymouth (GOP)
State House 2nd Worcester (GOP)
State House 37th Middlesex (GOP)
State House 3rd Barnstable (GOP)
State House 3rd Bristol (GOP)
State House 3rd Hampden (GOP)
State House 3rd Norfolk (GOP)
State House 3rd Plymouth (GOP)
State House 3rd Worcester (GOP)
State House 4th Bristol (GOP)
State House 4th Essex (GOP)
State House 4th Hampden (GOP)
State House 4th Norfolk (GOP)
State House 4th Plymouth (GOP)
State House 4th Worcester (GOP)
State House 5th Barnstable (GOP)
State House 5th Norfolk (GOP)
State House 5th Plymouth (GOP)
State House 5th Worcester (GOP)
State House 6th Plymouth (GOP)
State House 6th Worcester (GOP)
State House 7th Hampden (GOP)
State House 7th Plymouth (GOP)
State House 7th Worcester (GOP)
State House 8th Bristol (GOP)
State House 8th Plymouth (GOP)
State House 8th Worcester (GOP)
State House 9th Essex (GOP)
State House 9th Norfolk (GOP)
State House 9th Worcester (GOP)
State Senate 1st Essex & Middlesex (GOP)
State Senate 2nd Hampden & Hampshire (GOP)
State Senate Norfolk, Bristol & Middlesex (GOP)
State Senate Plymouth & Barnstable (GOP)
State Senate Plymouth & Norfolk (GOP)
State Senate Worcester & Middlesex (GOP)
State Senate Worcester & Norfolk (GOP)
State Senate Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire & Middlesex (GOP)
U.S. House District 2 (GOP)
U.S. House District 4 (GOP)
U.S. House District 5 (GOP)
U.S. House District 6 (GOP)
U.S. House District 9 (GOP)
U.S. Senate (GOP)
State House 12th Worcester Oth
