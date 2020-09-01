Fitchburg teen catches 800-pound tuna

But that’s what happened Saturday when the 18-year-old Fitchburg resident reeled in a massive tuna off the coast of Maine.

When Jake Hewitt went tuna fishing with a buddy last weekend, he didn’t expect to make the catch of a lifetime.

Max Bogdanovich and Jake Hewitt with the bluefin tuna that they caught off the coast of Maine.

“Right off the coast of Portland,” said Hewitt.

Hewitt said the bluefin measured 112 inches long and weighed about 800 pounds.

Hewitt caught the tuna with his friend, Max Bogdanovich, 19, who lives in Scarborough, Maine.

Hewitt and Bogdanovich recently graduated from Cushing Academy, and they both love fishing.

They were on Bogdanovich’s lobster boat, which is named the Bogsea, when Hewitt hooked the tuna.

Advertisement

Max “was driving the boat to avoid it from snapping the line,” said Hewitt. “It’s a team process.”

Hewitt said it took “a little bit over two hours” to reel the tuna in.

“We didn’t realize how big it was until we tried to get it into the boat,” he said.

They had to get two people on a different boat to help them land the tuna, which they later sold.

Hewitt said the fish had to be weighed and dressed, and as of Tuesday they were still waiting to find out what the final sale price would be. (Back in July some other teenagers caught a 700-pound tuna off the coast of Maine and sold it for $2,000).

When he’s not fishing, Hewitt enjoys playing ice hockey. He said he plans to play a season of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League and then is committed to play college hockey for West Point.

Hewitt said he’s been doing more fishing during the coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes to fishing, “you have to have a lot of patience,” Hewitt said. “It’s a lot of waiting around.”

But when you do get one on the line, you get an “adrenaline rush” that’s unlike anything else, he said.

Advertisement

“You may be running on no sleep, but when it happens, you suddenly have the energy to do it,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.