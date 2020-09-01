Governor Baker to returning college students: ’be smart’ amid coronavirus

“I think the most important thing I would say to kids is, wear the face covering, follow the rules, and recognize and understand that if you do that, your chances of both staying healthy but your chances also of not being in a situation where you would make someone else unhealthy are much better,” Baker said during his regular briefing following a tour of Green Line improvements on the T.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday urged college students returning to Massachusetts to “be smart” and comply with the face covering, distancing and hygiene rules currently in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The people who will benefit from college students’ caution, Baker said, include “your teachers, your proctors, your advisers. I mean, kids can say that they don’t get affected by this. But any kid in college is going to spend a lot of time around [older] adults.”

Personal choices, Baker stressed, will affect the broader community during the health crisis.

“There are ways people can behave that either make this less of an issue or more of an issue,” Baker said. “And the more we do to make it less of an issue, the more we can do to get back to what people would like to say is something closer to normal.”

Regarding testing, Baker said over 2.4 million people have been tested for the virus in Massachusetts.

“Over the past week there have been around 19,000 new individuals tested every day,” Baker said. “That’s up compared to the seven-day average of new individuals tested each day, which was around 9,000 in mid-June, 12,000 in mid-July and around 15,000 in mid-August. That means we’re doing more.”

He warned that the virus remains a potent threat in the state.

“This highly contagious disease will be with us until there are better treatments or a vaccine,” Baker said.

Baker was also asked about his decision Friday to activate the Massachusetts National Guard, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a police officer in Wisconsin on Aug. 23. Baker had previously activated the National Guard on May 31 after a peaceful series of rallies to protest the death of George Floyd, who was Black, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, turned violent.

On Tuesday, Baker said his decision to activate the guard last Friday was driven by “outreach from local communities.”

“There were somewhere between 45 and 50 events of one type or another that were posted on a variety of social media sites toward the end of last week. Some of them had very big numbers in terms of the anticipated attendance,” Baker said. “And we heard from a number of municipal officials who asked us if we would have people available to support them, if those events turned out to be bigger than what they would be able to manage on their own.”

So the state activated the guard, Baker said.

“The great thing about this is everybody came out, they did their thing, their voices were heard, we didn’t hear from any municipal officials, and after we didn’t hear from them, we deactivated” the guard, Baker said.

The Republican was also asked who he voted for the in the Senate primary Tuesday. Baker said he cast his ballot for GOP hopeful Kevin O’Connor, a lawyer who’s squaring off against Shiva Ayyadurai, a Belmont scientist and entrepreneur.

The winner of that contest will face the Democratic nominee, either incumbent Senator Ed Markey or Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

O’Connor, Baker said, is a “terrific lawyer” and the “best candidate.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.