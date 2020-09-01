Haverhill man arrested and charged in fatal stabbing death

Police arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Haverhill early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Evanda Jackson, 46, of Kimball Street in Haverhill was arrested on a murder charge, according to a statement by the Essex district attorney’s office.

At approximately 3:48 a.m., police responded to numerous calls about a motor vehicle crash in the area of Boardman and Water streets in Haverhill. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 21-year old Haverhill man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Merrimack Valley Haverhill Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.