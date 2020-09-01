Malden City Council found to violate open meeting law

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office recently notified Malden that the City Council violated the state’s open meeting law with an organizational meeting it held during the city’s Jan. 6 inaugural festivities.
The council violated the law by “posting an insufficiently detailed meeting notice for its January 6 meeting and creating an impression that [the] ‘organizational meeting’ was not open to the public,” Assistant Attorney General Sarah Chase wrote in an Aug. 19 letter to Malden City Solicitor Kathryn Fallon.
Chase, from the Attorney General Office’s Division of Open Government, wrote that the finding is based on a review of a complaint filed on the matter. She said that while the city posted a notice that the inaugural meeting would be held during a recess in the inaugural ceremony, it was “insufficiently detailed with respect to both the time and place of the meeting.”
Additionally, she said her office found that the meeting “was not accessible to the public’' based on the circumstances that night, including that there was no recess in the ceremony and no announcement inviting the public to attend the meeting.
The letter orders the council to comply with the Open Meeting Law in the future and cautions that its failure to do so will be considered evidence of intent to violate the law.
It said because the council announced the result of the meeting —- the election of its president — in the auditorium that night, the Attorney General’s office was taking no further action.
Neither Fallon nor Council President Jadeane Sica could be reached for comment.
