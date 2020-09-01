Malden City Council found to violate open meeting law

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office recently notified Malden that the City Council violated the state’s open meeting law with an organizational meeting it held during the city’s Jan. 6 inaugural festivities.

The council violated the law by “posting an insufficiently detailed meeting notice for its January 6 meeting and creating an impression that [the] ‘organizational meeting’ was not open to the public,” Assistant Attorney General Sarah Chase wrote in an Aug. 19 letter to Malden City Solicitor Kathryn Fallon.

Chase, from the Attorney General Office’s Division of Open Government, wrote that the finding is based on a review of a complaint filed on the matter. She said that while the city posted a notice that the inaugural meeting would be held during a recess in the inaugural ceremony, it was “insufficiently detailed with respect to both the time and place of the meeting.”