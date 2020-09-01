Man arrested in fatal North Attleboro hit-and-run

Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Rhode Island Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in North Attleboro Sunday afternoon, police said.
Thomas Roy, of Pawtucket, is being held in Rhode Island on a fugitive-from-justice charge in connection with the incident, which occurred at 1:36 p.m. in the area of 107 Adamsdale Road, police said.
A man and woman, who were both struck, were transported to a hospital, where the man, who was from Attleboro, later died, North Attleboro police said in a statement.
The woman, who is from Pawtucket, was released from the hospital, police said.
The victims were not identified.
Advertisement
The truck Roy was driving, a white 2015 GMC Sierra, has been seized as evidence, police said.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call North Attleboro police at (508) 695-1212.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.