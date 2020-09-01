Man arrested in fatal North Attleboro hit-and-run

A man and woman, who were both struck, were transported to a hospital, where the man, who was from Attleboro, later died, North Attleboro police said in a statement.

Thomas Roy, of Pawtucket, is being held in Rhode Island on a fugitive-from-justice charge in connection with the incident, which occurred at 1:36 p.m. in the area of 107 Adamsdale Road, police said.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Rhode Island Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in North Attleboro Sunday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who is from Pawtucket, was released from the hospital, police said.

The victims were not identified.

The truck Roy was driving, a white 2015 GMC Sierra, has been seized as evidence, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call North Attleboro police at (508) 695-1212.

