MassBay to offer online courses just for high school students

MassBay Community College is offering seven online courses exclusively to area high school students.

For some years, MassBay — with campuses in Wellesley, Ashland, and Framingham — has allowed high school students who have permission from their schools to take dual enrollment courses, earning high school and college credits. But this fallthe college is offering them the added option of enrolling in courses that were designed specifically for them.

Officials said the college decided to offer seven such courses — and five others during this summer — in response to increased interest from high school students and parents who were concerned that students had lost ground academically due to COVID-19.