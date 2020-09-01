Neal defeats Morse in First District Democratic primary as congressional incumbents sweep races

At a time when progressives across the country are making inroads against longtime incumbents, Neal’s victory spoke to decades of familiarity and a track record of bringing federal dollars to the district. There was no Republican primary.

Most voters in the First Congressional District weren’t buying it. The Associated Press called the race for Neal shortly before 10 p.m.

Brushing aside his toughest primary challenge in 28 years, Representative Richard Neal handily won a 17th term Tuesday by defeating Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, a young Democratic progressive who had attacked Neal as too entrenched and too removed from the day-to-day problems of his diverse constituents.

Advertisement

“Let us look forward. We must bring this pandemic under control,” Neal said in a victory speech at Union Station in Springfield. “We must address concentrated wealth in this country and level the playing field for everyone so that [there is] equal opportunity for success not just for the wealthy.”

In other Democratic congressional races, Representatives Stephen Lynch of South Boston and Seth Moulton of Salem were declared victors in the Eighth and Sixth Districts, respectively, by the Associated Press.

In his victory speech, Moulton told supporters that “we persevered and delivered this win in the face of a pandemic that reshaped our lives and laid bare the consequences of leaders who choose to serve themselves over serving America.”

“Tomorrow, we’re getting back to work,” he added. ”In a few weeks, we have a choice: We can rally together and put an end to the era of Donald Trump’s fascist, racist, sexist agenda."

Neal, the 71-year-old chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, rolled up big margins in Springfield, his hometown where he served as mayor and city councilor. He also won big in Chicopee and even outpolled Morse in Holyoke, where the challenger has been reelected mayor three times.

Advertisement

With 71 percent of the precincts counted by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Neal led Morse, 59.5 percent to 40.5 percent. Earlier in the night, Morse sent an e-mail of gratitude to his supporters.

“This grassroots movement doesn’t start or end with me. It has always been all of us. And I am moved by the support, the kindness, the generosity, and the strength I have seen from each and every one of you,” Morse wrote. “This is just the beginning. Thank you again for everything.”

Neal had not been pushed so hard in a primary campaign since 1992, when he garnered 47.7 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race.

Morse, 31, kept up the pressure to the end despite a dramatic, unexpected turn last month when the student newspaper at the University of Massachusetts Amherst reported that the College Democrats of Massachusetts had disinvited Morse from its events.

In a letter to Morse, the group alleged that the mayor, a former lecturer at the university, had used his position for “romantic or sexual gain” with students.

Morse acknowledged he had consensual relationships with students but denied that he had abused his influence. He told the Daily Collegian newspaper that he had always abided by university guidelines but that he recognized “some students felt uncomfortable with interactions they had with me.”

Morse said none of the students was in classes he had taught. The College Democrats later expressed regret that the letter had been made public, but they did not retreat from its contents.

Advertisement

Morse complained that the emergence of the issue only three weeks before the election seemed suspicious, And the fact that the counsel of the state Democratic Party had reviewed the letter before the students sent it to Morse only deepened what the mayor, who is openly gay, suspected was an effort by powerful Massachusetts Democrats to aid Neal’s reelection.

Neal denied any involvement.

Neal, Lynch, and Moulton turned to old-fashioned shoe leather Tuesday in a flurry of eleventh-hour campaigning to reinforce the traditional advantage they enjoy as veteran Washington officeholders.

Neal, with 16 terms in office; Lynch, nine terms; and Moulton, three terms, tried to leave nothing to chance, knowing that progressives across the country have ousted other entrenched Democrats from the House in recent years.

Similar to Neal’s appeal in the First District, which stretches from Central Massachusetts to the Berkshires, Lynch was seen as a comfortable fit for the Eighth, which stretches from Boston’s North End to Raynham, including some western neighborhoods of Boston and also large chunks of the South Shore.

Lynch, a 65-year-old from South Boston, said he was not worried about losing his seat. But his challenger, Dr. Robbie Goldstein, a 36-year-old infectious disease specialist who built a groundbreaking transgender health program at Massachusetts General Hospital, was undeterred.

During the campaign, Goldstein, who had never run for public office before, said parts of the district have moved to the left of Lynch, who once quipped that “calling me the least liberal member from Massachusetts is like calling me the slowest Kenyan in the Boston Marathon. It’s all relative.”

Advertisement

A large chunk of the Eighth, Goldstein said, does not support the incumbent. During the campaign, the two provided a stark contrast on an array of issues.

On LGBTQ rights, Goldstein, a married gay man, blasted Lynch, saying the congressman initially ran for office at the State House level “because he wanted to exclude LGBTQ” marchers at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Lynch’s native South Boston.

Lynch’s campaign fired back that he has a record of support for the LGBTQ community, citing the endorsement of the Human Rights Campaign, a prominent LGBTQ advocacy group.

A resident of the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston, Goldstein said his medical expertise would be a boon to the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic and framed Lynch as a back-bencher who has failed to lead during his time in Washington.

Lynch, an attorney who formerly worked as a union ironworker and served on Beacon Hill as a state representative and state senator before his D.C. career, said he is in tune with the needs and wants of his district, and suggested that Goldstein was “an online candidate” who failed to connect with communities in the district.

In the Sixth District north of Boston, Moulton faced a pair of challengers from Topsfield: Angus McQuilken, a longtime gun-control advocate and economic development official, and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, a mental health advocate and trustee at Salem State University.

Advertisement

McQuilken conceded the race to Moulton shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“This was a challenging time to run a campaign for public office, but I am proud of the campaign we ran and the issues we raised,” McQuilken said. “I congratulate Seth Moulton and will continue to work to make sure we elect Democrats up and down the ballot in November, starting with electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris so that we can restore competence and integrity to the White House.”

The contest marked Moulton’s first primary fight since charging into Congress six years ago after knocking off nine-term incumbent John Tierney in a primary. However, the race didn’t fit the typical narrative of a multi-term incumbent trying to fend off a youthful or decidedly more liberal challenger.

Unlike the sharp generational divides that shaped the First, Fourth, and Eighth congressional contests, Moulton, at 41, was the youngest candidate on the ballot for his primary. And while McQuilken, 50, and Belsito, 46, sought to pitch themselves as progressive options, there was little daylight on major policy issues such as health care.

Both Belsito and McQuilken took shots at Moulton. Belsito criticized the array of political action committees that Moulton, a Marine combat veteran, formed to back fellow military veterans, 21 of whom won House seats in 2018.

McQuilken tried to frame Moulton as hawkish and went after specific legislation, including Moulton’s cosponsorship of a controversial House resolution condemning China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Moulton ultimately withdrew his support of it.

Moulton, meanwhile, touted helping steer more than $1 billion in investments to the city of Lynn and said his work to help flip the House two years ago is good not just for Democrats, but the district, too.

The Sixth Congressional district stretches from Bedford to the New Hampshire state line and includes North Shore communities such as Beverly, Marblehead, and Gloucester.

Globe Correspondent Meghan Sorensen contributed to this report.

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.