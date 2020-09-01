Newton woman arrested on drug charges

A Newton woman was arrested in Hanover on drug charges early Tuesday morning
after her car was pulled over, State Police said.
Troopers patrolling Route 3 shortly before 1 a.m. conducted an RMV inquiry on a Honda CR-V, which showed the car was being driven with a rejected Massachusetts inspection, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
After the vehicle was pulled over, troopers learned the driver, Katie Field, 44, did not have a license, State Police said.
Troopers searched the car and found a large amount of cash and a cigarette box with the words “do not throw away” containing 25 packages of Suboxone, according to State Police.
They also found two small scales, about 14 grams of heroin, a large amount of prescription pills including nearly 20 grams of Oxycodone, about $1,400 in cash, and other items consistent with the sale of narcotics, the statement said.
Field was arrested and faces charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and drug possession. according to the statement.
She was ordered held until her arraignment at Hingham District Court, State Police said.
