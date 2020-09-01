Newton woman arrested on drug charges

A Newton woman was arrested in Hanover on drug charges early Tuesday morning

after her car was pulled over, State Police said.

Troopers patrolling Route 3 shortly before 1 a.m. conducted an RMV inquiry on a Honda CR-V, which showed the car was being driven with a rejected Massachusetts inspection, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

After the vehicle was pulled over, troopers learned the driver, Katie Field, 44, did not have a license, State Police said.