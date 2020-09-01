Outdoor murals in Salem will explore quest for freedom

Massachusetts artists are invited to participate in a special outdoor exhibit in Salem on the quest for freedom by people of color in the United States.

The Punto Urban Art Museum, a social justice-oriented open air museum in the Point neighborhood, is offering artists from across the state the chance to to paint murals interpreting the lyrics and ideas of the jazz song, “I Wish I Knew How It Feels To Be Free,” written by Billy Taylor and Dick Dallas and sung by Nina Simone.

Interested artists can apply through Sept. 8, outlining their proposed mural. The museum will select 20 artists to paint their murals, each of whom will receive $1,000. The murals will be painted on the museum’s artist wall on Peabody Street, along with panels containing selected verses from the song and related educational materials.