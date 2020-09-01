Quincy’s new dog park requires human social distancing

Quincy’s first dog park is open for pups to play together while their masked owners keep their social distances.

The park opened in July on Quarry Street and has separate areas for active dogs of all sizes, small dogs, and senior ones. The 20-acre parcel will be home to the future Quincy Animal Shelter/Quincy Police Canine Unit and Animal Control, according to a statement from Mayor Thomas Koch.

“The new dog park offers our community a dedicated and safe environment for dogs to exercise and for people to socialize with other pet owners and enjoy time outdoors,” Koch said. “The park is situated at the top of the hill, so the area has a beautiful view and peaceful feel.”