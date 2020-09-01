Richard Neal and Alex Morse battle for Democratic nomination in First District

Neal has found himself under attack, despite being chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the most powerful positions in Congress. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, a 31-year-old progressive, has argued that Neal is beholden to corporate donations, out of touch with the grass-roots needs of his far-flung district, and the epitome of bureaucratic Washington as usual.

Polls are set to close after an unprecedented Election Day across Massachusetts as Representative Richard Neal seeks to fend off a challenge in the First Congressional District.

The race took a dramatic, unexpected turn on Aug. 7, when the student newspaper at the University of Massachusetts Amherst reported that the College Democrats of Massachusetts had disinvited Morse from its events. In a letter to Morse, the group alleged that the mayor, a former lecturer at the university, had used his position for “romantic or sexual gain” with students.

Morse acknowledged he had consensual relationships with students but denied that he had abused his influence. He told the Daily Collegian newspaper that he had always abided by university guidelines, but that he recognized that “some students felt uncomfortable with interactions they had with me.”

The plot thickened when The Intercept, an online news source, reported that some College Democrats apparently had discussed how to entrap Morse, and that one of them hoped to work for Neal.

What effect that issue will have on the race, if any, was uncertain in the run-up to the election. Neal’s campaign continued to focus on the incumbent’s ability to steer federal money to a district that stretches from central Massachusetts to the Berkshires.

“Today has been a busy one, and we feel really good about our operation on the ground,” Neal campaign spokeswoman Kate Norton said midday Tuesday. “We have volunteers making calls and knocking on doors in every corner of the district. We feel really good about the results tonight.”

Recent Democratic primary victories for progressives have included those of Jamaal Bowman in New York, Marie Newman in Illinois, and Cori Bush in Missouri. Those successes followed 2018 upsets that saw Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrest congressional seats from entrenched Democrats.

