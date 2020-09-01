Seth Moulton faces two challengers in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Sixth District

In the Sixth Congressional Democratic primary — a district that stretches from Bedford to the New Hampshire state line and includes North Shore communities like Beverly, Marblehead, and Gloucester — Moulton is facing off with a pair of challengers from Topsfield: Angus McQuilken , a longtime gun control advocate and economic development official, and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, a mental health advocate and trustee at Salem State University.

Representative Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, is among the incumbents looking to fend off a primary challenge as final votes were cast for several key races in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The contest marks Moulton’s first primary fight since charging into Congress six years ago, when he knocked off nine-term incumbent John Tierney. However, the current race hasn’t fit the typical narrative of a multi-term incumbent trying to fend off a youthful or decidedly more liberal challenger.

Unlike the sharp generational divides that shaped the Fourth and Eighth congressional contests in the state, Moulton, at 41, is the youngest candidate on the primary ballot. And while McQuilken, 50, and Belsito, 46, have sought to pitch themselves as progressive options, on major policy issues — such as health care — there’s little daylight. (Belsito backed Republican Richard Tisei in his 2014 loss to Moulton, at the time likening it to a crushing Red Sox championship defeat.)

Angus McQuilken in Beverly in early March. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Both Belsito and McQuilken have taken shots at Moulton. Belsito criticized the array of political action committees Moulton, a Marine combat veteran, formed to back fellow military veterans, 21 of which won House seats in 2018.

McQuilken has tried to frame Moulton as hawkish, and has gone after specific legislation, including Moulton’s cosponsorship of a controversial House resolution condemning China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Moulton ultimately withdrew his support of it. He also rapped Moulton, a Salem resident, for running for president and challenging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Moulton, meanwhile, has touted helping steer more than $1 billion in investments to the city of Lynn. His office’s work for constituents has been recognized in Congress, he has pointed out. His work in helping flip the House two years ago is good not just for Democrats, but the district, too, he has argued.

While Belsito and McQuilken have brought what activists consider sharp-elbowed, serious campaigns, they have been hobbled by the pandemic in terms of commanding attention or raising substantial funds.

Matt Murray, chairman of the Gloucester Democratic City Committee, has previously called the race “a David-and-Goliath situation”: “I don’t think they’ve got the pocketbook that Seth has,” he previously said of the two challengers.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss