Stephen Lynch aims to fend off primary challenge in Eighth District

Challenger Dr. Robbie Goldstein, a 36-year-old infectious disease specialist who built a groundbreaking transgender health program at Massachusetts General Hospital, hopes to be the latest progressive success story amid a wave of upsets in the Democratic Party throughout the United States. He has maintained there are areas of the district that have moved to the left of Lynch, who once quipped , “Calling me the least liberal member from Massachusetts is like calling me the slowest Kenyan in the Boston Marathon. It’s all relative.” A large chunk of the Eighth, Goldstein said, doesn’t support the incumbent.

Representative Stephen Lynch, a South Boston Democrat, is one of the incumbents trying to fight off a primary challenge as voters cast their final ballots across Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Dr. Robbie Goldstein.

However, some political observers say that Lynch, who was first elected to Congress in 2001, fits the electorate of the Eighth, which stretches from Boston’s North End to Raynham and also includes some western neighborhoods of Boston, large chunks of the South Shore, as well as some western suburbs, like Dedham and Westwood.

For his part, Lynch, a 65-year-old, nine-term incumbent from South Boston, said publicly that he was not worried about losing his seat. During the last election cycle, Lynch cruised to victory with a decisive 71 percent in a Democratic primary against a challenger running to his left.

During the campaign, Goldstein and Lynch provided a stark contrast on an array of issues. They jousted over health care, qualified immunity for police, abortion, and LGBTQ rights.

Goldstein, a Fort Point resident who has never run for public office before, emphasized his medical expertise would be a boon to the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic and framed Lynch as a back-bencher who has failed to lead during his time in Washington.

Lynch, an attorney who formerly worked as a union ironworker and won Beacon Hill stints as a state representative and state senator before his D.C. career, said he is in tune with the needs and wants of his district, and suggested that Goldstein was “an online candidate” who failed to connect with communities in the district.

Lynch has dismissed the notion that the political times have passed him by.

”My campaign is just doing my job day-to-day,” Lynch told the Globe last month on the campaign trail in Quincy.

In recent weeks, Lynch has garnered headlines for a contentious back-and-forth with the postmaster general over mail delays and a trip to Texas to meet with the family of a Brockton soldier who was found dead near the base. The soldier, Sergeant Elder Fernandes, was the 10th soldier to vanish from Fort Hood in a year.

The race comes as several other primary victories have been won for progressives lately, including Jamaal Bowman in New York, Marie Newman in Illinois, and Cori Bush in Missouri. Those successes followed 2018 upsets that saw Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrest congressional seats away from entrenched incumbents.

