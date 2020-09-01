Teen charged in Natick hit-and-run that injured two people; driver was allegedly high on marijuana

He’s charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, two counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to stop, the statement said.

Ryan’s office made the allegations in a statement Tuesday announcing charges had been filed against the teen in connection with the crash. He wasn’t named because of his age.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly high on marijuana when the truck he was driving struck two pedestrians Aug. 18 in Natick, including a 51-year-old woman who remained hospitalized Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Arraignment is slated for Sept. 10.

According to Ryan’s office, the investigation suggests the teen was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Washington Avenue when he struck two pedestrians on the sidewalk and fled the scene.

Police later located the vehicle at a Holliston home and determined the teen was allegedly behind the wheel with two other juvenile passengers at the time of the crash, the statement said. The probe also revealed the suspect was allegedly under the influence of marijuana when the victims were struck, according to prosecutors.

“The family of the victims has asked for privacy at this time,” the statement said, adding that the 51-year-old woman “remains hospitalized.” Ryan’s office has said previously that the second victim, a 39-year-old man, had been treated and released from the hospital.

The crash occurred around 6:24 p.m. on Aug. 18, prosecutors have said.

