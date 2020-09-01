Town clerks dealing with thousands of mail-in ballots and voters at the polls

Talbot said there have been over 1,400 early voting, mail-in ballots in her town of about 6,700 registered voters.

Ware Town Clerk Nancy J. Talbot, who serves as president of the Massachusetts Town Clerks Association, said via email late Tuesday morning that she wasn’t aware of any issues at polling locations, “but as you know the day is early.”

With mail-in ballots playing an outsize role in Tuesday’s primary elections, some observers are keeping their eyes peeled for any problems at polling locations.

“Steady turnout, not really heavy,” she wrote around 11:30 a.m.

Prior to polls opening Tuesday, about 927,000 voters had already cast ballots in the Massachusetts primary by mail.

By late Monday, roughly 827,000 Democratic and 96,000 Republicans ballots had been cast, according to state data, and Secretary of State William F. Galvin said he expected between 1.2 million and 1.3 million residents alone to vote in the Democratic primary. Another 150,000 were expected in the GOP race, he said.

In Boston Tuesday, one voter took to Twitter to mention a snafu they had encountered.

“My husband & I both mailed in our ballots, but the elections website is only showing his as received,” the person tweeted in response to a message about primary voting from the city’s official Twitter feed. “Should I go to my polling location to vote in person?”

The city tweeted back a response.

“Call @BostonElections at 617-635-8683,” the city wrote. “They can check to see if your ballot was received, and let you know what to do next.”

Matt Stout of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

