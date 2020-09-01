Two coaches indicted in college admissions scandal

Two college coaches were indicted Tuesday on new conspiracy charges in connection to the college admissions scandal, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Gordon Ernst, the former Georgetown University tennis coach was charged with three counts of federal programs bribery and three counts of filing false tax returns, and Jovan Vavic, the former water polo coach at the University of Southern California, is charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.

In addition to taking bribes from William Singer, the private college counselor behind the scheme, Ernst allegedly solicited and received bribes from three prospective Georgetown applicants, the statement said. He then failed to report a significant portion of those payments in his federal income tax returns.