University Station in Westwood is welcoming a new restaurant

At a time when many restaurants are closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Casa Loca Mexican Cantina is opening this month at University Station in Westwood.

The 180-seat eatery, including a covered patio, is owned by the Wellesley Restaurant Group, which operates The LOCAL Kitchen & Drinks in West Newton, Wellesley, Wayland, and Waltham.

“We opened our first restaurant in West Newton during the 2008 financial recession,” said company spokeswoman Christie Kozak. “Everyone [else] saw turmoil, and four founders saw opportunity. We again see another opportunity with the Casa Loca Cantina brand.”