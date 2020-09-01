University Station in Westwood is welcoming a new restaurant

At a time when many restaurants are closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Casa Loca Mexican Cantina is opening this month at University Station in Westwood.
The 180-seat eatery, including a covered patio, is owned by the Wellesley Restaurant Group, which operates The LOCAL Kitchen & Drinks in West Newton, Wellesley, Wayland, and Waltham.
“We opened our first restaurant in West Newton during the 2008 financial recession,” said company spokeswoman Christie Kozak. “Everyone [else] saw turmoil, and four founders saw opportunity. We again see another opportunity with the Casa Loca Cantina brand.”
The new restaurant’s food and drink will focus on southern Texas and northern Mexico cuisine, she said, and delivery and contact-free pickup will be available.
Advertisement
University Station is a mixed-use development on University Avenue that is anchored by Target, Wegman’s, and Nordstrom Rack and includes numerous restaurants and shops, a hotel, apartments, health care, and a memory care facility.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.