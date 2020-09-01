Vermont COVID-19 outbreak involved out-of-state people; 14 disagnosed after resort party

“The virus has spread to people who were not at the party,’' Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner said Tuesday. “I understand this news potentially could be yet another worry for people in the community...This isn’t over by any means. We anticipate there may be several more cases yet.”

The party was held Aug. 19 at the Summit Lodge in Killington and the Vermont Department of Health now says at least 14 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as a result of exposure to an attendee, or someone who had contact to an attendee.

Some of the people who attended a party at a Vermont resort now linked to a COVID-19 outbreak were from out-of-state, and public health officials are using detailed lists of attendees to track them down, Vermont officials said Tuesday.

Summit Lodge did not return a telephone call from the Globe Tuesday.

Speaking during the state’s weekly COVID-19 update, Levine said updated data on the outbreak, likely including some information where attendees are from, will be posted as part of the daily update.

He cautioned that the information may not immediately answer whether attendees came from high-risk locations outside Vermont because of the high incidence of second and vacation homes.

But Levine was optimistic that his state’s robust contact tracing program, along with reporting rules Vermont restaurants operate under will assure that the arc of the transmission will be effectively determined.

The host of the party and the Summit Lodge both provided the names and contact information for those who attended. Vermont’s rules for restaurants during the coronavrius pandemic require staffers to write down the names and contact information of every guest, Vermont officials said.

An estimated 40 people attended the gathering. Levine spoke at a weekly COVID-19 update led by Gov. Phil Scott.

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of everything at this point and doing the contact tracing takes a little bit of time’' Scott said. “Trying to get all that information together, has been challenging.”

Levine said Vermont’s contact tracing program has been very effective with a 92 percent response. But a few people connected to the Killington outbreak have not been cooperative, he said.

“There are a few noteworthy instances where it was not as positive as we’ve enjoyed elsewhere,’' Levine said.

COVID-19 deaths in Vermont totaled 58 as of Monday and 1,635 cases have been identified based on 138,556 tests, according to the state.

Levine urged anyone who attended the event to consider getting a COVID test and to be forthright with Vermont contact tracers when asked for information about their own movements.

He said information will be shared with any out-of-state people connected to the Killington resort through appropriate public health agencies.





