Voters have their say in Senate race between Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy

It was the 74-year-old incumbent, Senator Edward J. Markey, who appeared to have momentum heading into the final day of voting, with numerous polls showing him leading his 39-year-old challenger, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, by notable margins. Kennedy was hoping to make up votes with high turnout among blue-collar voters, especially in communities of color, where residents typically prefer to vote in person.

More than 1 million voters cast ballots in a contentious Senate Democratic primary that pitted a Democratic rising star with a famous last name against a mild-mannered incumbent who successfully rebranded himself from dutiful career politician to fierce progressive warrior over the course of a volatile 11-month campaign.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results were expected to trickle in.

Whatever the outcome, Tuesday’s result will send shock waves through Massachusetts political circles that will reverberate nationally. Either a beloved figure of the environmental movement, embraced in his reelection fight by young progressive activists, will see his nearly 50-year political career end, or the last remaining member of the state’s most famous political family serving in Washington will exit politics — at least for now.

Kennedy remained upbeat in the final stretch of campaigning, despite the increasingly dismal polls, and Tuesday was no exception. “We are on pace for record turnout,” he told his supporters in a video shot with his wife, Lauren, as they barreled along in a van to a stop in New Bedford. “We were just in Fall River. It is off the charts. . . . We keep this pace up, we win!”

The race, which grew bitter in its final weeks, unfolded amid the most unusual primary in recent memory: nearly 1 million ballots were cast prior to Election Day, owing to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic also had another dramatic effect: it limited face to face campaigning, which many had seen as Kennedy’s strength, allowing Markey to capture attention via an aggressive and creative social media and ad campaign.

The effectiveness of Markey’s campaign was evident at polling places across the Greater Boston area, where numerous voters said they were sticking with the incumbent.

“Ed Markey has done a fantastic job and deserves to keep his seat, I don’t think Joe Kennedy is terrible . . . I think he’d be great, but I think Ed Markey has just been consistently progressive,” said Asa Barth-Maron, a 29-year-old researcher at the Moses Youth Center in Cambridge, Tuesday morning.

That sentiment held true in Kennedy’s own city of Newton, part of the Fourth Congressional District he represents. At the Zervas Elementary School, 3 miles from Kennedy’s home, a slow trickle of voters passed through its gymnasium, heaping little but praise on the congressman — but many still said they cast their ballots for Markey.

“I love the Kennedys,” said Joan Resnicow, 64. But, she said, she voted for Markey, saying that “age brings wisdom” and that she was disappointed Kennedy had mounted a challenge. Resnicow said she wrote to the congressman to ask why he decided to run, but never received a response.

“He was great where he was,” she said of Kennedy, who’s represented Newton in Congress since 2013. “This was not his time.”

But even in Newton, one of the predominately white wealthy suburbs that are expected to go big for Markey, some voters still felt the allure of that famous surname.

Dima Feinhaus, a 57-year-old unenrolled voter, said he felt Markey, first elected to Congress in 1976, had been on Capitol Hill too long.

“Massachusetts,” he said, “deserves a Kennedy.”

Walking out of Brookline’s Runkle Elementary School, Philip Larsen recalled how Kennedy had planted a kiss on his wife’s cheek at a “political thing” once, all but locking up their vote for the Kennedy family scion.

“We’ve been here for 45 years. We’re Democrats. That’s what we’ve done,” Larsen, 82, said of voting for Kennedys. “My wife loves Kennedy. If I didn’t [vote for him], I’d be in trouble.”

The vote Tuesday ended what appears to be one of the most expensive primary races in state history, with the campaigns collectively spending more than $22 million as of Aug. 12, when both campaigns were required to file reports with the Federal Election Commission. In addition, super PACs supporting both candidates poured roughly $7.9 million into the race.

First elected to Congress in 2012, Kennedy is seen as a rising star in the party, tapped by leaders to deliver the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in 2018. He campaigned around the country to help Democrats win back the House in the midterms that year, work that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised when she endorsed Kennedy last month.

He surprised the Massachusetts political class with his decision last year to challenge Markey.

But Markey did not slink away from the fight, as some insiders expected. Instead, he showed himself to be a fierce fighter when his back is against the wall. His campaign mounted an effective rebranding effort, turning Markey’s biggest weakness — voters’ relative ignorance of his record, beliefs, and back story — into an opportunity.

Markey’s campaign cast him as an indispensable and even iconic leader in the progressive movement, an image cemented with the help of an endorsement from progressive powerhouse Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York congresswoman, and the support of passionate young supporters, who rallied support for their new idol online.

The race turned increasingly caustic in its final weeks. Markey jabbed harder at Kennedy’s family, including a memorable moment in one of the later debates in which the senator demanded that Kennedy “tell ya father” to stop funding negative ads being run by a pro-Kennedy super PAC, referring to speculation that former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II had transferred money from his old campaign account to the PAC.

Kennedy, meanwhile, sharpened his efforts to define Markey as out of touch with the struggles of many of his constituents, particularly those in communities of color, and intensified attacks on the incumbent’s record on issues of racial justice.

Markey “has served in times of tremendous consequence. And he’s gotten it wrong. Over and over,” Kennedy said of his opponent’s record on issues of race and social justice during an Aug. 17 speech hitting back at Markey’s knocks at the Kennedy family. “So he attacks my family.”

But even some supporters of the challenger said Kennedy waited far too long to try to define Markey; by the time he started painting the unflattering portrait in earnest, the senator and his fans had already cemented the narrative that Markey is Ocasio-Cortez’s avuncular, but unexpectedly hip, sidekick.

Kennedy, meanwhile, found himself characterized, however unfairly, by the opposition as a lackluster moderate, despite having few policy differences with his opponent. Markey’s admirers also attacked Kennedy’s challenge as a vanity project fueled by dynastic entitlement.

Some analysts say the Newton Democrat made a strategic mistake by failing early on to articulate a compelling rationale for why he was trying to unseat Markey. Moreover, the pandemic may have disrupted Kennedy’s game plan more than it hurt Markey, since Kennedy intended to run a retail-heavy campaign, crisscrossing the state to demonstrate how he planned to show up for Massachusetts voters, an implicit critique of Markey.

But the lockdown made it exceedingly difficult for Kennedy to provide that visual contrast.

Kennedy did his best to make up for it in the last months of the race, once the coronavirus ebbed enough in Massachusetts to make it safe to do some in-person campaigning. He crossed the state with at a breakneck pace, including one marathon 27-hour tour, trying to make up the ground he had lost to Markey in the polls during the spring.

He seemed in those final weeks like a candidate set free, fist-bumping and bear-hugging his way from stop to stop. And he sharpened his efforts, more subtle at the start of the campaign, to paint Markey as out of touch.

He argued that Markey doesn’t show up — pointing to a Globe review this year that found Markey spends less time in his home state than any other member of the state’s congressional delegation — and argued that there is more to the job of senator than filing the right bills and casting the right votes.

“The stakes are too high, the mission too critical, the moment too consequential to accept anything other than a United States senator who will give you 150 percent,” Kennedy said in a speech on the East Boston waterfront Friday, in which he criticized Markey for failing to do everything the job demands. “And I will give you 150 percent.”

The winner will go up against the victor of the GOP primary in November. The two Republicans on the ballot are Shiva Ayyadurai of Belmont and Kevin J. O’Connor of Dover.

Matt Stout and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.