Wellesley announces opening of new Washington Street parklet

“Both Town officials and merchants hope the parklet helps revitalize the commercial areas in Wellesley Hills that are continuing to face significant challenges due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.

The effort is intended to help support local businesses and encourage walking and bicycling by creating park-like outdoor seating for community activities such as shopping and dining, according to a statement posted to the town’s website on Aug. 28.

Wellesley has opened a new parklet on Washington Street as part of a program aimed at converting on-street parking into outdoor public gathering spaces.

Wellesley received more than $61,000 to fund the project through the state Department of Transportation’s Shared Streets and Spaces program, the statement said.

Advertisement

Crews used steel planters, along with orange and white barriers, to create the new parklet along Clocktower Park, also known as Elm Park, in Wellesley Hills, according to the town.

The town will replace picnic tables now being used for seating with new tables and chairs that are funded as part of the state grant.

The town also will install additional signage in the area, including pedestrian crossing signs placed near the parklet and at crosswalks. There also will be signs to improve the connection between the town’s Fuller Brook Park and the Crosstown Trail, the statement said.

“As this is a pilot project, Town officials hope residents will give input on the overall look, location, and feel of the space,” the statement said.

Public health rules remain in place, and parklet users must follow guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.

The town will not be routinely cleaning the parklet’s tables, but the Department of Public Works is providing hand sanitizing stations and wipes, and will regularly pick up trash, the statement said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.