Whitman woman’s bail revoked after allegedly threatening neighbors; was charged in death of her 2-year-old daughter

Leonard had allegedly cut off a GPS monitoring bracelet and could not be found Monday when State Police went to arrest her in Roxbury on a probation warrant, prompting a search by state troopers and police from Whitman and Boston, prosecutors said.

Shaniqua Leonard, 29, allegedly made the threats in an unprovoked confrontation Saturday that was recorded on home security video and audio, prosecutors said.

A judge revoked bail Monday for a Whitman woman indicted on manslaughter charges in the December death of her 2-year-old daughter, after the woman allegedly threatened to “slaughter” her neighbors over the weekend, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Leonard turned herself in Tuesday morning at Brockton Superior Court, where Judge Maynard Kirpalani revoked her $25,000 cash bail, prosecutors said. She will be held without bail for 90 days.

Leonard will be summonsed to appear in Brockton District Court on the new charges later, prosecutors said. She also is set to appear in Plymouth Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Leonard was arraigned in Brockton Superior Court on Aug. 18, on indictments for manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child in the death of her daughter, Lyric Farrell, the district attorney’s office said.

Whitman police found the toddler unresponsive in the early morning of Dec. 28, after a 911 call from Leonard, prosecutors said. She was taken to Brockton Hospital and then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital after a subdural hematoma was found on her brain, prosecutors said.

She died after she was taken off life support on New Year’s Eve.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled that the girl died as a result of complications from blunt-force trauma to her head that caused a subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hematoma, and hemorrhaging of her optic nerve and retina, prosecutors said.

The child had showed signs of medical distress and needed immediate care that Leonard did not obtain, prosecutors said. Leonard allegedly told investigators that the toddler had injured herself by banging her own head, but doctors indicated that the injuries could not have been caused that way, the DA’s office said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.