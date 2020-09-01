With most voting complete, in-person voters trickle into polls on Election Day

More than 900,000 votes had already been cast before polls opened on Tuesday morning, most of those by mail, according to Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, who predicted that voters at polling places on Tuesday would not face lines despite the high interest in a number of races, including a bitterly-contested race for the Democratic nomination for US Senate between incumbent Senator Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III.

An Election Day unlike any other arrived on Tuesday, with most voters having already cast ballots either by mail or during an early voting period, while voters who decided to appear in person trickled into polling places around Massachusetts.

At the West End branch of the Boston Public Library in Boston, about 100 people had arrived to cast ballots as of about 11 a.m.

Graham Morphis, 21, a student at Emerson College, was among those who voted in-person Tuesday. He said he voted for Markey in the Democratic US Senate race.

“I asked myself, ’Why is Kennedy doing what he’s doing, challenging an incumbent senator?,” adding, “it’s an important year.”

Another voter, 51-year-old Lisa Howard, brought her 10-year-old stepson along with her. She didn’t say who she cast her ballot for, but praised Kennedy.

”I think Kennedy is really good. He’s younger, he’s got more ideas,” she said. “I do love Markey, but it’s time for change.”

In Cambridge, voters trickled into the Moses Youth Center Tuesday morning. During an hour-long, mid-morning stretch, about 20 voters turned out to the Harvard Street polling place.

Several indicated they were voting for Markey in the Senate race, citing the Green New Deal as one of the chief reasons for their support.

Abdul Elmi, a 35-year-old biotech scientist, said he liked Kennedy, but, “I feel like he should wait a little bit.”

He thought Markey was more progressive than his younger opponent, something Elmi liked.

“I hope more people come out to vote because I feel a lot of my friends are scared because they think it’s going to be crowded,” said Elmi. “But I think it’s safe.”

A spate of polls last week showed Markey opening up a lead over Kennedy in the US Senate primary race. Both candidates have been frantically campaigning in the final weeks of the race, despite a pandemic that has upended both the electoral calendar and traditional in-person campaign events.

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday will also decide a number of other high-profile contests. Seven Democratic candidates are vying for the 4th congressional district nomination in an unsettled race. And longtime Representative Richard Neal, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, is being challenged by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

Two other incumbents, Representatives Stephen Lynch and Seth Moulton, are seeking to fend off primary challenges Tuesday.

At the Zervas Elementary School, three miles from Kennedy’s Newton home, a slow trickle of voters passed through its gymnasium, heaping little but praise on the 39-year-old congressman.

But some of his constituents shrugged at his decision to challenge Markey, apparently unconvinced by Kennedy’s criticisms that the incumbent was out of touch with the state after 44 years in Washington.

“I love the Kennedys,” said Joan Resnicow, 64. But, she said, she voted for Markey, saying that “age brings wisdom” and that she was disappointed that Kennedy had mounted a challenge. Resnicow said she wrote to the congressman to ask why he decided to run, but never received a response.

“He was great where he was,” she said of Kennedy, who’s represented Newton in Congress since 2013. “This was not his time.”

Andrea Coville, 61, too, cast a vote for the Markey, saying he’s done a “great job.”

“Nothing against Kennedy,” she quickly added, calling him “terrific.” But Markey “deserved to keep going.”

But the allure of the Kennedy name was not lost on everyone. Dima Feinhaus, a 57-year-old unenrolled voter, said he felt Markey, first elected to Congress in 1976, had been on Capitol Hill too long.

“Massachusetts,” he said, “deserves a Kennedy.”





