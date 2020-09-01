fb-pixel

Live updates from the Massachusetts primary elections

Globe reporters are providing live updates from Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary elections.

Updated September 1, 2020, 1 hour ago
Senator Ed Markey worked the photo line during a "Get Out The Vote" Rally in Brookline. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Right: Malachi and Kaitlynn Konneh, 10 and 6, showed their support for Representative Joe Kennedy III when he visited in Worcester.
Senator Ed Markey worked the photo line during a "Get Out The Vote" Rally in Brookline. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Right: Malachi and Kaitlynn Konneh, 10 and 6, showed their support for Representative Joe Kennedy III when he visited in Worcester.Globe Staff