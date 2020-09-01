Mass. reports 354 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

The numbers remain low compared to the springtime surge. After the seven-day positivity rate dropped to a new low of 0.9 percent in Sunday’s report, it stayed relatively stable Tuesday at 1 percent.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by four to 8,831, the state Department of Public Health reported Tuesday , and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 354, bringing the total to 119,138.

State officials also reported Tuesday that 21,654 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to more than 1.75 million. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 2.44 million.

Advertisement

The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 269 people, bringing that total to 112,996.

Governor Charlie Baker said at a news conference earlier Tuesday that over the past week, there have been around 19,000 new individuals tested each day.

“That’s up compared to the seven-day average of new individuals tested each day, which was around 9,000 in mid-June, 12,000 in mid-July, and around 15,000 in mid-August. That means we’re doing more,” he said.

He also warned that the virus remains a potent threat in the state.

“This highly contagious disease will be with us until there are better treatments or a vaccine,” Baker said.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up slightly to 308 after dropping to a low of 302 in Sunday’s report.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed at one for the second day in a row. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell to a new low of nine.

Baker also urged students to use caution and stay vigilant against the virus as the school year gets underway.

“I think the most important thing I would say to kids is, wear the face covering, follow the rules, and recognize and understand that if you do that, your chances of both staying healthy but your chances also of not being in a situation where you would make someone else unhealthy are much better,” Baker said during his briefing following a tour of Green Line improvements on the T.

Advertisement

The people who will benefit from college students’ caution, Baker said, include “your teachers, your proctors, your advisers. I mean, kids can say that they don’t get affected by this. But any kid in college is going to spend a lot of time around [older] adults.”

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss