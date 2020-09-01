Trump appears to defend 17-year-old Kenosha shooting suspect

“That was an interesting situation,” Trump said when asked about Rittenhouse’s actions at a press conference Monday. “You saw the same tape as I did. He was trying to get away from [the protesters], and he fell and they very violently attacked him and it’s something we’re investigating.”

Kyle Rittenhouse, who’s photos have shown him in attendance at a Trump rally, has been charged with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting that left two protesters dead and one injured last week on the third night of unrest following the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

President Donald Trump on Monday offered his first public comments about the 17-year-old suspect charged with the killing of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisc., last week amid ongoing protests against police brutality across the nation.

According to reports, Rittenhouse, who is from Antioch, Ill., attended the Kenosha protests as part of an armed group of people gathered with the intent to protect businesses and help police. Rittenhouse can’t legally carry a gun in Wisconsin due to his age, although videos showed him brandishing an assault-style rifle throughout the night as he interacted with police.

Trump went on to say that Rittenhouse was in “very big trouble” at the protest and that he “probably would have been killed,” suggesting that it appeared to him the shooter was acting in self-defense.

Minutes before, however, the president condemned the man who is under investigation in the killing of a right-wing demonstrator after a Trump rally in Portland Saturday night. Trump said the man “shot a young gentleman and killed him — not with paint, but with a bullet. And I think it’s disgraceful.”

Following Trump’s press conference, Joe Biden denounced the president’s comments.

“Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence,” Biden said in a statement. “He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it.”

The back and forth between the two presidential contenders echoed the themes from their political conventions last month. Democrats were clear about the threat they feel Trump poses to the nation’s democratic principles, while Republicans painted a dark picture of what the country would look like if Trump loses in November.

Despite pleas from Wisconsin officials to stay away, Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha Tuesday.

