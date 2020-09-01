Defining decency ever downward

In Pittsburgh, Joe Biden condemned the violent protests that have hit cities like Portland, Ore., and Kenosha, Wis. Saying he wanted to make something absolutely clear, the Democratic nominee offered a sweeping condemnation of violence, regardless of the perpetrator.

In part, the election will be a judgment about decency in the performance of a president. This week provides contrasting modes on that measure.

Decency will be on the ballot in November.

“Rioting is not protesting, looting is not protesting, setting fires is not protesting,” he said. “None of this is protesting; it’s lawlessness, plain and simple, and those who do it should be prosecuted.”

And what has President Trump been doing?

One thing he’s done is tweet out a video of his militia-like supporters shooting paintballs (and perhaps marbles) and spraying some sort of irritant at protesters and bystanders in Portland. That he considers peaceful protest.

“Paint is a defensive mechanism,” the president offered in a manufactured distinction meant to justify the patrol of pugnacious Patriot Prayer provocateurs shooting paint guns from the back of pickup trucks.

And though he appropriately decried the shooting death of one of his supporters in Portland, the president repeatedly refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Trump supporter charged with shooting and killing two people in Kenosha. “We’re looking at that very, very carefully,” said Trump, employing a phrase he often presses into service to dodge an issue.

Oddly, though Trump is at least by title the president at the time when this violence has occurred, he is blaming that tumult on the Democrats — and claiming it will “be brought to every city in this country” if “you give the radical left power.”

Trump’s attack is dishonest on any number of levels.

For one, the president is blasting Biden for not criticizing violence by leftist groups, even though the former vice president offered a broad condemnation of all such lawlessness — something Trump himself has declined to do.

Second, as Biden noted sardonically, Trump’s evidence that people won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America is that they may not feel safe now. That is, in Trump’s America.

Beyond calls for crackdowns and criticism of “Democrat” led cities — the use of “Democrat” rather than “Democratic” as an adjective is by itself a troll’s tell — Trump has had little or nothing to offer when it comes to reducing tensions and promoting a return to normality.

Consider: On Tuesday, disregarding requests by both the governor of Wisconsin and the mayor of Kenosha that he stay away, Trump traveled to that city.

Why? It would be gratifying to say that his intention was to try to quell the tensions that have broken out there and elsewhere after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, several times in the back. But that, of course, is not what Trump’s trip was about.

The purpose of his visit was to take outsized and undeserved credit for ending rioting in Kenosha. But though the president would have the nation believe otherwise, he did not send the National Guard to Kenosha; rather, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered them there. Trump also used his appearance to minimize the problem of police using lethal or excessive force against Black Americans and to blame Democrats for urban violence.

“It’s all Democrat,” he said. “Everything is Democrat. All of these problems are Democrat cities.”

Trump’s team clearly sees continued turmoil as playing to Trump’s authoritarian advantage. Overall, his Nixonian law-and-order posture hasn’t worked for Trump, at least not yet, but it might in swing-state Wisconsin — and winning the Badger State could tip the Electoral College map for Trump.

Exploiting the nation’s trauma for his own political purpose is business as usual for Trump.

And that reality presents a test for the nation. Numerous Trump supporters claim they don’t like the demagogic aspect of this president’s character. Yet many have rationalized away this behavior by a man who, from the very moment he declared his candidacy in 2015, has been defining decency down.

If they truly care about their country, Americans of good will and conscience have to stop forgiving that democracy-corroding divisiveness.

With this president, the time has clearly arrived.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh