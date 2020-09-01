Fires rage, lives are lost, and — oh, that’s right, the GOP holds a convention

On Thursday night, with simultaneous apocalyptic events across the nation — wildfires, drought, mounting pandemic death toll, economic collapse, social unrest, deadly right-wing provocateurs attempting to trigger race war, a hurricane, and peaceful protesters chanting for justice just outside the White House’s barricades and razor wire — inside on the White House lawn, 1,500 Trump followers sat, many unmasked, not practicing safe distancing, and listened to how bad things would be if Joe Biden were president.

West Newton





This violence is on Trump and Pence’s watch

It never ceases to amaze me how hypocritical members of the Trump administration are (“Amid tumult, Pence puts focus on ’law and order’ ” (Page A1, Aug. 27). Pence warned last week at the Republican National Convention that if Joe Biden is elected president, a Democratic administration would feature lawlessness and violence. He cited unrest in Portland, Ore.; Minneapolis; and Kenosha, Wis., as examples of violence that must stop.

However, Biden seems to be under the delusion that Biden is already president and therefore responsible for the violence in US cities. I would remind him that Donald Trump is the president of the United States and therefore responsible for the violence on his watch, as is Pence himself as vice president.

Advertisement

Instead of criticizing a prospective and (hopefully) future president, Pence should be asking President Trump what his plan is to deal with police violence against Black Americans.

Karen Coffey

Westwood





Enough already

Trump’s campaign and convention message: “Only I can fix everything I’ve destroyed — four more years!”

John Neale

Westborough





President must be held to account

Thank you, Yvonne Abraham, for painting a clear picture of the real dystopia (”Dystopian facts,” Metro, Aug. 27). Throughout the Republican convention, we heard speakers screaming that America is burning at the hands of radical protesters. On Wednesday we learned that a 17-year-old boy is a suspect in shootings that killed two at the protests Tuesday night. That day, here is what Vice President Mike Pence had to say at the convention:

Advertisement

“We’ve seen violence and chaos in the streets of our major cities. . . . Joe Biden says America is systemically racist. And that law enforcement in America has a, quote, “implicit bias” against minorities. . . . You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

As a mom of a teen, I’m painfully aware that this is a boy who has grown up listening to Trump’s raging against protesters he claims are dangerous, un-American, and out to destroy our cities. When 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a Trump fan and police supporter, took a gun and went to the protests in Kenosha, it is apparent to me that he was guided by this hateful ideology.

President Trump must be held to account for this violence.

Laura Notman

Arlington





A shrill whistle from Trump’s White House speech

One of the most remarkable elements of Donald Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night at the Republican National Convention was the whistle. If you listened to the speech, I’m guessing you heard it. How could you have missed it? The speech was given at the White House and he simply could not resist the following:

“The fact is I’m here,” he said, and then continued, “What’s the name of that building? But I’ll say it differently. The fact is we’re here and they’re not.”

What’s the name of that building?

Advertisement

That’s right. The house is white.

Trump was saying: I’m white. You, my loyal Republican base, are white. We white people are here and “they” are not.

For some, it was a whistle. For others, it was a trumpet. But clearly it was Trumpist.

Jim Walsh

Nahant





First lady makes weak case for her husband

Re “First lady’s speech deserved better coverage” (Letters, Aug. 27): On the contrary, Melania Trump’s speech was hardly worthy of any coverage at all. The excerpt my husband and I saw on the news was riddled with lies and misinformation about her husband Donald caring about all Americans, and how well he is handling the coronavirus. If that is so, why is he muddling the government’s response to the virus, undermining health experts, weakening environmental protections, and fueling racial tensions by claiming that Black Lives Matter is hate speech?

Rhonda Massie

Cambridge





Of patriotism and scoundrels

Given the dense forest of American flags engulfing the stage for Donald Trump’s presidential-nomination acceptance festivities, he and his fans must be very patriotic.

Yet Samuel Johnson, author of the great dictionary, warned that “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”

Then again, more than a century later, writer Ambrose Bierce said Johnson was wrong, and that patriotism is a scoundrel’s first resort.

Wes Mott

Oak Bluffs