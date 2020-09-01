Ailing Andrew Benintendi running out of time to return

“He’s still a ways away,” Roenicke said. “He’s still on a treadmill; he’s doing some incline walking. He’s better sleeping now. He doesn’t have as much pain as he did before.

Manager Ron Roenicke acknowledged Tuesday that it was a possibility Benintendi would finish out the season on the injured list.

Andrew Benintendi hasn’t played for the Red Sox since Aug. 11, the day he fell rounding second base and strained the right side of his rib cage. You may not see him on the field again until next year.

“But it’s still there. Any rotational activities, it’s still painful. Unfortunately, this thing is slow like we thought it possibly could be and keeping him away from anything with baseball activities.”

With the season ending Sept 27, Benintendi is running out of time to return.

“I think that’s a possibility,” Roenicke said. “I hope somewhere along the line we get rid of the soreness and he’s able to progress quickly. But it’s just too hard to say.”

Benintendi hit .103 with a .442 OPS in 14 games.

The news was better on lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez, who is on the injured list with a sprained SC joint in his shoulder. He is a few days from throwing again, but the belief is he will pitch again this season.

“They want to wait a few days,” Roenicke said.

J.D. Martinez, who was hit in the left hand by a pitch Sunday, was not in the lineup for the second straight game but was able to take some swings.

Yairo Munoz made his Sox debut as the designated hitter in place of Martinez. Munoz, 25, had a .723 OPS for the Cardinals from 2018-19 before being released in spring training.

Pitching plans

Lefthander Kyle Hart appears to be out of the rotation, at least for now. He hasn’t been in a game since Aug. 25 and isn’t scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday. Hart is 0-1 in three starts, allowing 13 earned runs on 17 hits and 10 walks over nine innings.

Hart’s next appearance is likely to be in relief.

The Sox plan to give lefthander Mike Kickham the start Wednesday against the Braves or bring him in after an opener.

Kickham, 31, hasn’t appeared in a major league game since 2014 when he was with the Giants. He is 0-3 with a 10.98 ERA in 14 games. Martin Perez is the scheduled starter for Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Save a prayer

The team discussed the idea of promoting 23-year-old Jarren Duran to fill the roster spot created by the trade of Kevin Pillar. But Roenicke said baseball operations staff didn’t feel he was ready to make that jump. Duran finished last season in Double A.

“He’s still got some development,” Roenicke said. “There’s a guy that we really need to take of and do the right things. This could be a pretty special player.”

Duran homered in Tuesday’s simulated game in Pawtucket. Triston Casas, the 20-year-old slugger, drove in a run with a double that bounced over the left field wall. Righthander Tanner Houck struck out nine in five innings.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.