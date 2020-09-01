BC men’s soccer team cancels season citing low roster numbers

The Boston College men’s soccer team will not participate in any matches during the fall season, according a statement released Tuesday by the school’s athletic department. The decision was made by players and staff after many members of the team were unable to return to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a difficult decision, but was made to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes,” the team said in a statement. “The team is excited to be back on campus, and will be training full-time during the Fall semester in preparation for a return to participation this coming Spring season. Thank you for your continued support!”