BC men’s soccer team cancels season citing low roster numbers

The Boston College men’s soccer team will not participate in any matches during the fall season, according a statement released Tuesday by the school’s athletic department. The decision was made by players and staff after many members of the team were unable to return to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a difficult decision, but was made to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes,” the team said in a statement. “The team is excited to be back on campus, and will be training full-time during the Fall semester in preparation for a return to participation this coming Spring season. Thank you for your continued support!”
Advertisement
The program went 9-6-3 in 2019 and was preparing for its first season under a new head coach, Framingham native Bob Thompson.
The ACC has yet to cancel all non-revenue fall sports and BC’s football season will begin Sept. 19 at Duke.