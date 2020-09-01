Bruins need to sort out their defense for next season

The Bruins were the lone 100-point team in the NHL when the league shut its doors for a five-month COVID-19 hiatus. Goaltending was rock-solid. The Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak (he of 48 goals) line was among the most feared scoring trios in the game. The back line, with Charlie McAvoy emerging as a franchise No. 1 D, looked versatile, stout, and deep.

Easy for Bruins fans to forget, here in the hours following an early playoff exit, that their favorite team looked short of nothing but a City Hall-approved parade license back in March, before the world turned dark and foreboding.

Advertisement

For sure, it was a team engineered and motivated for a return to the Stanley Cup Final.

Then came the Lightning. It was a bad matchup, paired with an even worse response.

And now comes an offseason with general manager Don Sweeney facing his most complex crossroads since he became keeper of the Black-and-Gold’s fortunes in the spring of 2015.

Sweeney, expected to hold his annual season-end briefing with the media in the next day or two, first and foremost must decide how to move ahead with an aged core, mainly captain Zdeno Chara (43), Patrice Bergeron (35), David Krejci (34), and No. 1 goaltender Tuukka Rask (33), the latter of whom abruptly bolted the bubble in Toronto two games into Round 1, dropping the franchise’s playoff fortunes squarely at the feet of backup Jaro Halak. We know how that went.

The read here remains the same as that morning of Rask’s Aug. 15 departure: Sweeney will shop Rask now and look for a different No. 1 to partner with Halak, who recently signed a one-year extension.

Rask has one year left on his contract. Dealing him indeed may mean taking a step back at that position, but Sweeney, from the time he took charge five years ago, has made “covering the goaltending position” a No. 1 priority.

Advertisement

Indeed, Rask had every right to leave. Sweeney, in turn, has every right to hunt for a replacement he feels will stand on the job, and deliver, no matter what the challenges and circumstances. Sweeney won’t blame Rask for leaving. He also won’t leave his team, or his personal job security, at unnecessary risk.

If that sounds like 1950s employee relations, oh well. But keep in mind this is a franchise that wheeled both Joe Thornton and Tyler Seguin out of here, and it’s still under the same ownership that wept not a tear in light of their departures — before either or them reached their prime. If Rask is dealt tomorrow, it will barely bring a shrug from team owner Jeremy Jacobs or executive son Causeway Charlie.

On the back line, it’s a dual issue: Whither Chara and Torey Krug?

Chara noted immediately following Monday might’s season-ending loss that he had not made up his mind about returning. He said he would approach it with an open mind. However, it’s the first time since his arrival here in July 2006 that Big Z has played out his contract.

He re-upped in 2010, 2018, and 2019, each extension coming a minimum of seven months prior to the start of the next season. Chara has made a science out of tending to such details. Highly unusual for the Trencin Tower of Power just to let the deal die on the vine.

Advertisement

Had the Bruins won the Cup this year, Chara likely would have packed it in for sure, emulating the championship walkaways of Ray Bourque and Mark Recchi, both of whom are keeping a plaque warm for him at the Hall of Fame.

If he has not made up his mind to retire, then he must ponder whether staying here offers him the best chance at winning a Cup next spring at age 44. More likely he assesses what offers come his way via free agency late next month, further assesses if any of the offers come from a legit Cup contender, then decides if it’s worth the effort to take one last stab at it.

Krug, parked closest to Halak when Victor Hedman’s series-clincher sailed into the net, also is an unrestricted free agent, and in line for a pay boost to $7.5 million or better. Someone will offer it, though that field surely has winnowed because of salary cap impingements related to the NHL’s post-COVID financial recovery.

Krug has been an exceptional fit here and has had the advantage or working in the long shadow of Chara, as well as around all the hype, much of it deserved, related to McAvoy. If he bolts for bigger dollars and a bigger role, it undoubtedly will be to a club (Detroit?) paying him to be a franchise defenseman rather than a complementary contributor with exceptional power-play skills.

Advertisement

All of which is to say that’s a different fit than Krug has enjoyed here. He could thrive in a new city. He also could be miserable if he doesn’t fulfill the hype. As of today, he could be the Bruin most likely not to return, unless the respite allows him time truly to understand his contribution to a team’s dynamics. He may find better money elsewhere, but a better fit is unimaginable.

Sweeney also must decide what to offer free agents Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk (both restricted) as well as Joakim Nordstrom and Kevan Miller (both unrestricted). And again, the Bruins really could have used Miller’s size and toughness on the backline. The Bolts enjoyed a lopsided 15-5 scoring advantage at even strength, their forwards too often gaining easy passage under the Boston defensemen.

DeBrusk did not have an impressive postseason, going 2-0—2 vs the Canes and then 1-0—1 vs. the Lightning. He collected 23 shots in the 10 games but didn’t exert consistent will down low or around the net. He’ll get a good bump off his entry deal, but it remains a question whether he has the grit in his game to hold a permanent, productive top six role.

Grzelcyk’s skating and confidence continue to rise. Currently on an expired deal at $1.4M a year, he could bump up to, say $3M a year on a three-year extension. Pricey for a third pairing D, but his role has growth potential, particularly if both Chara and Krug do not return.

Advertisement

Nordstrom will stay, unless he wants a sizeable jump from his $1M. Miller, who hasn’t logged a shift since first fracturing a kneecap April 2019, probably only gets offered around $800,000. Coaching staff and management love him, but no one knows if he can overcome his chronic knee issues.

Contracts and payroll aside, Sweeney’s biggest question is whether the next generation — a cast that has had on-the-job-training the last 2-3 seasons — is ready to take over from the likes of Chara, Krejci, and Bergeron.

Is Charlie Coyle a potential No. 1 center? Can wingers such as DeBrusk, Karson Kuhlman, Anders Bjork, and Jack Studnicka deliver real numbers in top six roles? Can February add-ons Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase start from scratch as Bruins next season and make significant offensive contributions? Both failed to deliver much vs. the Canes or Lightning.

Perhaps most important, is McAvoy ready to carry the mail? He logged a lot of minutes in the playoffs, but too often continued to look like he was holding back his best. Perplexing. Finally, in Game 5 Monday, he played his best and loosest after returning from a menacing smack by Cedric Paquette. He was flying.

They need more of that McAvoy, and they’ll need it right from the start in 2020-’21. The last two playoff seasons have served as the transition, from that team that won in 2011, almost won in 2019, then fell flat these last two weeks. Now we see who is ready to pick them up.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.