Cam Newton back at Patriots practice after missing Monday’s workouts

He was throwing passes during the portion of the practice that was open to media.

Cam Newton returned to Patriots practice one day after he missed workouts for undisclosed reasons.

Newton has yet to be named starting quarterback, but that didn’t stop coach Bill Belichick from gushing about the 31-year-old former MVP during a radio interview.

“Nobody works harder than Cam does,” Belichick said. “Cam’s the type of player that works on things that he’s not as good at, and really tries to improve on a daily basis. And that’s something I really respect about him. That’s not easy for players — really, any of us to do.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.