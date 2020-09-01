Celtics take 2-0 series lead over Raptors

On Tuesday night, as Boston was crawling out of a 12-point deficit, Smart drilled five 3-pointers over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, propelling the Celtics to a 102-99 win and a 2-0 lead over the Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Marcus Smart’s 3-point shooting has been something of an adventure over his six seasons with the Celtics. But he has improved, and he has shown that he is capable of catching fire when it is least expected.

Advertisement

The Celtics trailed, 78-70, at the start of the fourth quarter, but that deficit did not last long. Smart, who started the game by making 1 of 5 3-pointers, drilled five in a row from all angles and difficulty levels. The last was a 4-point play that gave Boston an 86-85 lead.

When Smart finally missed one, it didn’t matter for the Celtics. Grant Williams tracked down the rebound and fed Tatum for another 3-pointer, stretching the lead to 93-87.

The Raptors closed to within 3 points, but with 2:24 left Kemba Walker, who had missed his first seven 3-pointers, hit one to make it 100-94.

But it was an anxious finish for the Celtics. With 1:10 left, Tatum was called for an offensive foul, and then picked up a technical foul for waving his arm in frustration. Kyle Lowry hit that free throw and then added two more when he was fouled, making it 100-99. But at the other end, Walker shook Serge Ibaka with a stepback jumper with 41.6 seconds left.

The Raptors had a few chances to tie in the final seconds, but Pascal Siakam stepped out of bounds as Toronto ran a play to get him a 3-pointer, and then Fred VanVleet later missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Advertisement

Some other observations:

▪ Robert Williams was Boston’s first sub, checking in for Daniel Theis midway through the first quarter with Boston trailing by 6. And his impact was instant. He caught a quick lob from Walker for a dunk, and it seemed like he did not stop dunking for the rest of the period. He threw one down after a feed from Jaylen Brown, and then added a monstrous follow slam. But he lost his balance on that one— perhaps because of some contact — and took a hard fall, landing on his tailbone. The Celtics took a timeout soon after to check on Williams. He stayed in the game briefly, then was wrapped with ice after checking out. But he returned.

▪ Gordon Hayward remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and Walker was 0 for 8 and scoreless in the first half. Against a team as powerful as the Raptors, that’s most often a bad recipe. But the Celtics went to halftime with a 50-48 lead anyway, which couldn’t have been very encouraging for Toronto.

▪ Walker had one costly miss at the end of the half, however. Lowry swiped at the ball and Walker claimed he had been hit in the face, and the shot he fired up afterward was not close. The Raptors raced the other way and Siakam hit a 3-pointer before the buzzer. It was a big swing.

▪ Tatum did a lot of his damage at the foul line. In the third quarter he was hunting contact and he was rewarded. He attempted 4.7 free throws per game this season and has talked about the importance of getting to the line more frequently. As he gets stronger and even more crafty, and gets even more respect from officials as his star rises, double-digit free throw games will become the norm for him.

Advertisement

▪ The biggest play of the game, up to that point, occurred with 2:46 left in the third quarter. With Toronto leading by 9 points, Lowry came up with a steal and flipped a pass downcourt to VanVleet, who had a layup. Then Siakam was initially called for an offensive foul for clearing Smart out of the way. The Raptors challenged the call, though, which showed that Smart had initiated the contact. So the layup counted, the call was switched to Smart, and Siakam got a free throw to extend the lead to 78-66. But Smart was not finished on this night.

▪ Marc Gasol scored 47 seconds into the game, giving Toronto a 2-0 lead. It’s notable because it marked the first time in two games between these two teams in Orlando that the Toronto held a lead. The Raptors had gone 96 minutes, 46 seconds without one.

▪ The Raptors did not attempt a free throw in the first half.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.